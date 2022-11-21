Advanced search
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-21 pm EST
27.18 USD   +0.30%
05:23pFour Corners Property Trust Buys BarnesCare Clinic in Missouri
MT
05:17pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a BarnesCare Clinic for $1.8 million
BU
11/18Four Corners Property Trust Acquires a Caliber Collision Property in Tennessee for $6.1 Million
MT
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BarnesCare Clinic for $1.8 million

11/21/2022 | 05:17pm EST
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a BarnesCare occupational medicine clinic for $1.8 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Missouri and is corporate-operated under a net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 2 273 M 2 273 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.85%2 273
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-26.21%38 744
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-19.74%14 844
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.14%13 699
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.95%11 224
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.30%8 136