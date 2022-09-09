Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
26.63 USD   +0.04%
05:37pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
BU
09/06Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Four Corners Property Trust to $30 From $33, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
08/31Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Texas Portfolio for $14 Million, Sells Tennessee Property for $2.3 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000

09/09/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is occupied under a net lease with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate including near term rent increases and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:37pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $889,000
BU
09/06Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Four Corners Property Trust to $30 From $33, Keep..
MT
08/31Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Texas Portfolio for $14 Million, Sells Tennessee P..
MT
08/31FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Six Property Outparcel Portfolio for $14.0 Million
BU
08/31FCPT Announces Disposition of a Popeyes Restaurant Property for $2.3 Million
BU
08/31Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Six Property Outparcel Portf..
CI
08/31Fcpt announces acquisition of two national tire and battery properties for $2.8 million
AQ
08/31Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Two National Tire & Battery Properties for $2.8 Mi..
MT
08/31An unknown buyer acquired Popeyes Restaurant Property in Tennessee, USA from Four Corne..
CI
08/30FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two National Tire & Battery Properties for $2.8 Million
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 M - -
Net income 2022 96,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 5,03%
Capitalization 2 168 M 2 168 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 26,62 $
Average target price 29,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-9.49%2 168
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-35.82%33 567
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.40%16 735
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-12.13%13 396
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-18.05%10 566
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.51%7 959