    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-12 pm EDT
25.85 USD   -0.04%
04:58pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili's Property for $3.3 million
BU
05/08Fcpt announces acquisition of a brookshire brothers grocery store for $3.0 million
AQ
05/05Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Brookshire Brothers Store for $3 Million
MT
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili's Property for $3.3 million

05/12/2023 | 04:58pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s property for $3.3 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately three years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 244 M - -
Net income 2023 95,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 062 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 5,38%
Capitalization 2 250 M 2 250 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 95,4%
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 25,86 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.27%2 250
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-9.56%34 743
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.21%16 296
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.40%11 158
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.42%9 972
NNN REIT, INC-4.57%7 952
