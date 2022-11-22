Advanced search
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
2022-11-22
26.98 USD   -0.74%
05:59pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili's Property from Seritage Transaction for $2.6 million
BU
05:06pFour Corners Property Trust Buys Missouri Property for $1.7 Million
MT
04:11pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Firestone Property for $1.7 Million
BU
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili's Property from Seritage Transaction for $2.6 million

11/22/2022
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chili’s property for $2.6 million from the Seritage transaction previously announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is under a triple net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

This is the last property to be acquired from the previously announced portfolio transactions with Seritage. Inclusive of today’s transaction, FCPT has acquired a total of 27 properties for $80.8 million from Seritage.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 954 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 4,91%
Capitalization 2 280 M 2 280 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.58%2 280
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-26.66%38 508
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-22.36%14 398
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.14%13 748
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.95%11 120
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.49%8 206