    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-14 pm EDT
26.36 USD   -0.23%
05:59pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fast Pace Health Property for $2.1 Million
BU
04:51pFour Corners Property Trust Keeps Q2 Cash Dividend at $0.34/Share, Payable July 14 to Shareholders of Record June 30
MT
04:06pFCPT Declares Second Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fast Pace Health Property for $2.1 Million

06/14/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Fast Pace Health property for $2.1 million. The property is newly constructed and located in a strong retail corridor in Louisiana and is occupied under a long-term net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 246 M - -
Net income 2023 93,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,6x
Yield 2023 5,19%
Capitalization 2 299 M 2 299 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
EV / Sales 2024 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,42 $
Average target price 28,20 $
Spread / Average Target 6,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.89%2 299
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-5.55%36 284
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-15.24%15 389
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-9.02%11 945
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-3.34%10 301
NNN REIT, INC-6.53%7 788
