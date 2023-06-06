Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
26.13 USD   +0.50%
04:39pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care Property for $2.6 Million
BU
04:22pInsider Buy: Four Corners Property Trust
MT
04:36aFour Corners Property Trust Acquires $10.3 Million of W.W. Williams Properties Under Sales-Leaseback Agreement
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care Property for $2.6 Million

06/06/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care property for $2.6 million. The property is located in Georgia and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately three years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
04:39pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care Property for $2.6 Million
BU
04:22pInsider Buy: Four Corners Property Trust
MT
04:36aFour Corners Property Trust Acquires $10.3 Million of W.W. Williams Properties Under Sa..
MT
04:32aFour Corners Property Trust to Issue $100 Million of 10-Year Notes Priced at 6.44% Fixe..
MT
06/05FCPT Announces Sale Leaseback of Three W.W. Williams Properties for $10.3 Million
BU
06/05FCPT Prices $100 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
06/05Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Prices $100 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsec..
CI
06/05Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $100 million in ..
CI
06/01Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Property in Ohio From Seritage Growth Properties f..
MT
05/31FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Dual-Tenant Outback Steakhouse and Hook & Reel Property..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 246 M - -
Net income 2023 93,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 032 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,2x
Yield 2023 5,28%
Capitalization 2 263 M 2 263 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,00 $
Average target price 28,20 $
Spread / Average Target 8,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat COO, Secretary & General Counsel
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.27%2 263
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-9.30%34 841
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-13.62%15 674
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.71%11 592
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.22%9 888
NNN REIT, INC-6.42%7 797
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer