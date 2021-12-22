Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Jack in the Box Property for $1.2 Million

12/22/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Jack in the Box restaurant property for $1.2 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Arizona and is occupied by a franchisee under a triple net lease with approximately five years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.8% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:51pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Jack in the Box Property for $1.2 Million
BU
05:13pFour Corners Property Trust Buys Olive Garden in Pennsylvania for $4.2 Million in Sale-..
MT
04:59pFCPT Announces Sale Leaseback of an Olive Garden Property for $4.2 Million
BU
12/21Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Bank Properties in Illinois for $5.4 Million
MT
12/20FCPT Announces Acquisition of Three Bank Properties for $5.4 Million
BU
12/20Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Three Bank Properties in Illinois for $5.4 m..
CI
12/17FCPT Prices $125 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
12/17Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Prices $125 Million Private Placement of Senior Unsec..
CI
12/17Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $125 million in ..
CI
12/16Four Corners Property Trust Buys National Tire and Battery Property in Maryland for $1...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 83,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,3x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 2 222 M 2 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,73 $
Average target price 32,67 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.27%2 205
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC81.13%50 762
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.88%17 740
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION55.83%14 418
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION53.70%12 452
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-9.26%9 485