Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-03-27 pm EDT
26.22 USD   +0.65%
05:54pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Methodist Le Bonheur Pediatric Clinic for $3.3 million
BU
03/24Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Chili's Property in New York
MT
03/23FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili's Property for Under $1 million
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Methodist Le Bonheur Pediatric Clinic for $3.3 million

03/27/2023 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Methodist Le Bonheur Pediatric Clinic property for $3.3 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Tennessee and is occupied under a net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:54pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Methodist Le Bonheur Pediatric Clinic for $3.3 million
BU
03/24Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Chili's Property in New York
MT
03/23FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chili's Property for Under $1 million
BU
03/23Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Chili’s Property in New York.
CI
03/20Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Urgent Care Center for $2.2 Million
MT
03/20FCPT Announces Acquisition of a WellNow Urgent Care Center for $2.2 million
BU
03/20Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Announces Acquisition of WellNow Urgent Care Center
CI
03/20Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired WellNow Urgent Care Center In Indiana for $2..
CI
03/14Four Corners Property Trust Buys New Mexico Property for $1.9 Million
MT
03/14FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Aspen Dental for $1.9 million
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 243 M - -
Net income 2023 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 5,27%
Capitalization 2 243 M 2 243 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 26,05 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.46%2 243
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-11.92%33 811
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.03%16 300
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.97%11 141
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.66%9 967
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-8.28%7 642
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer