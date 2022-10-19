Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
23.83 USD   -1.85%
05:59pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.4 Million
BU
05:34pFour Corners Property Trust Buys Torchy's Tacos Property in Florida for $2.2 Million
MT
04:25pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Torchy's Tacos Property from Seritage Transaction for $2.2 Million
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.4 Million

10/19/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $1.4 million. The property is in a strong retail corridor in Kansas and is occupied under a triple net lease with approximately two years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:59pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.4 Million
BU
05:34pFour Corners Property Trust Buys Torchy's Tacos Property in Florida for $2.2 Million
MT
04:25pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Torchy's Tacos Property from Seritage Transaction for $..
BU
04:09pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Property for $2.1 Million
BU
10/17Four Corners Property Trust Buys NAPA Auto Parts Property in Michigan
MT
10/17FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $829,000
BU
10/13Four Corners Property Trust Buys Advance Auto Parts Property in Michigan
MT
10/13FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts Property for $715,000
BU
10/13Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Advance Auto Parts property for approximatel..
CI
10/07Baird Adjusts Four Corners Property Trust's Price Target to $27 From $30, Keeps Outperf..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 M - -
Net income 2022 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 5,51%
Capitalization 1 978 M 1 978 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,2x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,28 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-17.44%1 978
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-37.94%32 297
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.38%14 122
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-20.20%12 166
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-26.25%9 509
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-16.91%7 074