    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
23.83 USD   +2.41%
Four Corners Property Trust Buys Advance Auto Parts Property in Michigan
MT
FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts Property for $715,000
BU
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Advance Auto Parts property for approximately $0.72 million.
CI
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $829,000

10/17/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property for $829,000. The property is located in Michigan and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately three years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.9% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 M - -
Net income 2022 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,6x
Yield 2022 5,75%
Capitalization 1 896 M 1 896 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,7x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-20.88%1 896
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-40.00%31 381
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-24.98%13 826
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-23.08%11 726
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-29.13%9 138
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-19.80%6 828