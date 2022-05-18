Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/18 04:00:01 pm EDT
26.48 USD   -2.68%
05/16FCPT Announces Investment Grade Rating from Moody's Investor Service
BU
05/10Four Corners Property Trust Sells New Mexico Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Property for $5.1 Million
MT
05/09FCPT Announces Disposition of an Outback Steakhouse Restaurant Property for $5.1 million
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NextCare Primary Care Property for $1.8 Million

05/18/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a NextCare Primary Care property for $1.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Arizona and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately 7 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 227 M - -
Net income 2022 92,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 041 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 2 187 M 2 187 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.48%2 187
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-24.42%39 687
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.15%18 482
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-2.27%14 888
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.74%11 983
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-7.20%7 847