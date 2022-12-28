FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Red Lobster Property and a Smokey Bones Property for $6.9 million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Red Lobster property and a Smokey Bones property for $6.9 million. The properties are located in a highly trafficked corridor in New York and are corporate-operated under triple net leases with a weighted average of 2.5 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% cap rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

