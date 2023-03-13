Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-13 pm EDT
26.41 USD   +1.58%
06:24pFCPT Announces Acquisition of a WellNow Urgent Care Property for $2.1 Million
BU
04:08pFCPT Declares First Quarter 2023 Dividend
BU
03/10Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Acquisition of a WellNow Urgent Care Property for $2.1 Million

03/13/2023 | 06:24pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a WellNow Urgent Care property for $2.1 million. The property is newly constructed and located in a strong retail corridor in New York. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 243 M - -
Net income 2023 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 5,22%
Capitalization 2 238 M 2 238 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat Chief Operating Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.0.27%2 238
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-5.09%36 453
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-14.70%15 455
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.33%11 617
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.27%10 008
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.36%7 776