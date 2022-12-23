Advanced search
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
2022-12-23
26.76 USD   +0.94%
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio for $14.3 million
BU
12/21Four Corners Property Trust Buys WellNow Property in Michigan for $2.4 Million
MT
12/20FCPT Announces Acquisition of a WellNow Urgent Care Property for $2.4 Million
BU
FCPT Announces Acquisition of a four-property Buffalo Wild Wings portfolio for $14.3 million

12/23/2022
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of four Buffalo Wild Wings properties for $14.3 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Illinois and are under individual long-term, triple net leases each with approximately nine years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 5,05%
Capitalization 2 224 M 2 224 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-9.86%2 224
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-27.17%38 238
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-17.92%15 228
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-14.40%12 926
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-17.36%10 656
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.33%8 134