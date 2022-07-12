Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
27.16 USD   -1.09%
04:53pFour Corners Property Trust Buys Advance Auto Parts Property for $2.3 Million
MT
04:48pFCPT Announces Acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts Property for $2.3 million
BU
04:40pFour Corners Property Trust Acquires Caliber Collision Property in Michigan for $1.1 Million
MT
Summary 
Summary

FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts Property for $2.3 million

07/12/2022 | 04:48pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts property for $2.3 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois and is corporate-operated under a net lease. The transaction was priced at a 6.3% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 226 M - -
Net income 2022 93,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 994 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 4,90%
Capitalization 2 207 M 2 207 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Average target price 29,43 $
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.63%2 207
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-39.15%31 951
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.56%17 245
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-19.59%12 249
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-20.69%10 300
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-6.74%7 886