  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-03-14 pm EDT
26.94 USD   +2.01%
FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Aspen Dental for $1.9 million

03/14/2023 | 05:35pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Aspen Dental property for $1.9 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in New Mexico and is corporate-operated. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 243 M - -
Net income 2023 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 5,22%
Capitalization 2 274 M 2 274 M -
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
EV / Sales 2024 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 543
Free-Float 96,4%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
James L. Brat Chief Operating Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.1.85%2 274
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-5.16%36 427
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-12.54%15 860
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-10.48%11 729
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-5.89%10 049
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.42%7 854