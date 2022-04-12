Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/12 04:00:02 pm EDT
28.38 USD   +0.85%
05:19pFCPT Announces Disposition of a Bob Evans Property for $1.5 Million
BU
04/11Four Corners Property Trust Purchases Mavis Tire Property in Illinois
MT
04/11FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Mavis Tire Property for $2.8 Million
BU
FCPT Announces Disposition of a Bob Evans Property for $1.5 Million

04/12/2022 | 05:19pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the disposition of a Bob Evans restaurant property for $1.5 million. The sale is the result of an unsolicited offer. The transaction was priced at a 4.5% cap rate on rent today, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in an immaterial gain to FCPT. The company plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities consistent with FCPT thresholds.

FCPT anticipates redeploying the proceeds from this transaction through an Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 like-kind exchange (“1031-Exchange”). As a result, net cash proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until one or more properties are purchased through the 1031-Exchange. However, there can be no assurance that an acquisition of a new property or properties will occur. If the Company fails to identify one or more like-kind replacement properties of comparable value within 45 days of the date of sale and/or fails to acquire such property or properties within 180 days of the date of sale, the Company will be required to pay a tax at the highest corporate income tax rate on the gain recognized on the sale of this property.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 M - -
Net income 2022 96,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 978 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,1x
Yield 2022 4,77%
Capitalization 2 261 M 2 261 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,14 $
Average target price 30,67 $
Spread / Average Target 8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.32%2 261
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-20.65%41 628
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.80%18 335
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-1.22%15 120
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-7.06%11 971
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.81%8 045