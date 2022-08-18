Log in
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-08-18 pm EDT
28.59 USD   -0.40%
04:09pFCPT Announces Disposition of a Burger King Restaurant Property for $2.4 Million
BU
08/12Four Corners Property Trust Buys Mr. Tire Property for $1.2 Million
MT
08/12FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Mr. Tire Property for $1.2 Million
BU
FCPT Announces Disposition of a Burger King Restaurant Property for $2.4 Million

08/18/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the disposition of a Burger King restaurant property for $2.4 million. The property is located in Mississippi and is operated by Carrols Restaurant Group under a triple net lease with approximately sixteen years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 5.3% cap rate on current rent, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in an immaterial gain to FCPT. The company plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities consistent with FCPT thresholds.

FCPT anticipates redeploying the proceeds from this transaction through an Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 like-kind exchange (“1031-Exchange”). As a result, net cash proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until one or more properties are purchased through the 1031-Exchange. However, there can be no assurance that an acquisition of a new property or properties will occur. If the Company fails to identify one or more like-kind replacement properties of comparable value within 45 days of the date of sale and/or fails to acquire such property or properties within 180 days of the date of sale, the Company will be required to pay a tax at the highest corporate income tax rate on the gain recognized on the sale of this property.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 M - -
Net income 2022 96,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 2 338 M 2 338 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,7x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.41%2 338
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-29.37%36 939
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-5.46%17 475
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-5.11%14 466
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.53%11 278
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.21%8 411