  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
26.78 USD   +1.40%
05:54pFCPT Announces Disposition of a Red Lobster Property for $5.1 Million
BU
2022Four Corners Property Trust Acquires Three Properties in Illinois for $11.5 Million
MT
2022Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired a Portfolio of Three Properties in Illinois for $11.5 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Disposition of a Red Lobster Property for $5.1 Million

01/06/2023 | 05:54pm EST
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the disposition of a Red Lobster property for $5.1 million. The property is located in Pennsylvania and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease. The transaction was priced at cap rate in range with previous FCPT dispositions. The Company plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities consistent with FCPT thresholds.

FCPT anticipates redeploying the proceeds from this transaction through an Internal Revenue Code Section 1031 like-kind exchange (“1031-Exchange”). As a result, net cash proceeds from the sale will be held in an escrow account until one or more properties are purchased through the 1031-Exchange. However, there can be no assurance that an acquisition of a new property or properties will occur. If the Company fails to identify one or more like-kind replacement properties of comparable value within 45 days of the date of sale and/or fails to acquire such property or properties within 180 days of the date of sale, the Company will be required to pay a tax at the highest corporate income tax rate on any gain recognized on the sale of this property.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 5,06%
Capitalization 2 215 M 2 215 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.2.93%2 215
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-0.05%38 586
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.20%16 583
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION2.22%12 970
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-0.34%10 659
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.0.92%8 254