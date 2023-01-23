Advanced search
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-23 pm EST
28.21 USD   -0.11%
05:29pFour Corners Property Trust Promotes James Brat to COO
MT
01/19FCPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions
BU
01/18Four Corners Property Trust Sells Red Lobster Property in North Dakota for $4.7 Million
MT
FCPT Announces Promotion of James Brat to Chief Operations Officer

01/23/2023 | 05:17pm EST
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it has promoted James Brat to serve as FCPT’s Chief Operations Officer. Mr. Brat joined FCPT at its inception in November 2015 as General Counsel and was promoted to Chief Transaction Officer in January 2020.

In Mr. Brat’s over seven years with the Company, FCPT has acquired 624 properties, grown its employee base, and invested significantly in its operations at its headquarters in Mill Valley. “As we have continued to grow, Jim has been integral to the development of our operations, legal, human resources, and property management teams all while overseeing our owned restaurant operations under Kerrow Holdings and assisting in capital raising,” said Bill Lenehan, CEO of FCPT. “Jim’s unique skill set encompasses operations, real estate transactions and legal judgment that makes him an important member of FCPT and critical to our effort to drive value for our shareholders.”

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:29pFour Corners Property Trust Promotes James Brat to COO
MT
01/19FCPT Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Distributions
BU
01/18Four Corners Property Trust Sells Red Lobster Property in North Dakota for $4.7 Million
MT
01/17FCPT Announces Disposition of a Red Lobster Property for $4.7 Million
BU
01/17An unknown buyer acquired Red Lobster Property loca..
CI
01/12FCPT to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
01/09Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Four Corners Property Trust to $29 From $28, Main..
MT
01/09FCPT Announces Disposition of a Red Lobster Property for $5.1 Million
AQ
01/09Four Corners Property Trust Sells Red Lobster Property in Pennsylvania for $5.1 Million
MT
01/06FCPT Announces Disposition of a Red Lobster Property for $5.1 Million
BU
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 223 M - -
Net income 2022 97,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 945 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,6x
Yield 2022 4,74%
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,9x
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.8.91%2 369
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.5.25%40 634
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST10.91%17 280
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION1.23%13 260
EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V.0.89%13 056
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION2.96%11 012