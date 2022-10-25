Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FCPT Announces Upsizing and Extension of Unsecured Credit Facility

10/25/2022 | 05:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that the Company entered into a Third Amended and Restated Revolving Credit and Term Loan Agreement with a group of existing and new lenders. The amendment increases the overall size of the facility from $650 million to $680 million, and repaid $150 million of loans maturing in 2023 and 2024 with a new $90 million term loan maturing in 2027 (the “2027 Term Loan”) and a new $90 million term loan maturing in 2028 (the “2028 Term Loan”). Pricing and maturities for the $250 million revolving facility maturing in 2025, the $150 million term loan maturing in 2025 and the $100 million loan maturing in 2026 were not impacted by the extension. The $430 million of term loans will be fully drawn at close and provide $30 million of incremental proceeds to fund investments and other general corporate purposes.

“We are very appreciative of the support of our existing and new bank partners and their commitment to our growth. The increased proceeds, improved credit spread pricing on the new tranches and extended maturities reflect the quality of our portfolio, our disciplined approach to investing, and our continued commitment to a strong, investment-grade balance sheet,” said Gerry Morgan, Chief Financial Officer of FCPT.

The amendment also converts the facility from LIBOR to SOFR-based borrowings. Based on FCPT’s current investment grade ratings of BBB/Baa3 (Fitch/Moody’s), term loans bear interest at an adjusted SOFR rate plus a credit spread of 95 to 100 basis points depending on the term loan tranche.

FCPT has entered into interest rate swaps to hedge portions of the term loans as shown below:

($ in millions)
Amount Amount % % Hedged Unhedged
Year Hedged Unhedged Hedged Unhedged rate 1 rate 2
 

2023

$ 325

$ 105

76%

 

24%

 

2.79%

SOFR+10 bps+97.9 bps

2024

$ 275

$ 155

64%

 

36%

 

2.47%

SOFR+10 bps+97.9 bps

2025

$ 225

$ 205

52%

 

48%

 

1.92%

SOFR+10 bps+97.9 bps

2026

$ 225

$ 205

52%

 

48%

 

2.68%

SOFR+10 bps+97.9 bps

2027

$ 225

$ 205

52%

 

48%

 

2.68%

SOFR+10 bps+97.9 bps

2028

$ 125

$ 305

29%

 

71%

 

2.83%

SOFR+10 bps+97.9 bps
Note 1: The hedged rate is an all-in rate including credit spreads
Note 2: The unhedged rate is based on SOFR and a 10-basis point index adjustment plus the credit spread.
Based on FCPT's current investment grade ratings, the credit spread is 95 basis points on $180 million of the term loans, and 100 basis points on $250 million of term loans which averages 97.9 basis points

Based on the current investment grade ratings, borrowings under the revolving facility of $250 million bear interest at an adjusted SOFR rate plus a combined facility fee and credit spread of 105 basis points.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and BofA Securities, Inc. acted as Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Arrangers on the new 2027 Term Loan and 2028 Term Loan. Other Joint Lead Arrangers were The Huntington National Bank, Mizuho Bank LTD, Truist Bank, and Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Additional lenders include Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., and First Horizon Bank.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s operating and financial performance, the funding of the 2027 Term Loan and 2028 Term Loan and their intended use of proceeds. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:28pFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
05:09pFCPT Announces Upsizing and Extension of Unsecured Credit Facility
BU
10/21Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial S..
AQ
10/20FCPT Announces Eric S. Hirschhorn Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors
BU
10/20Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Announces Resignation of Eric S. Hirschhorn from its ..
CI
10/20Four Corners Property Trust Acquires NAPA Auto Parts Property in Kansas for $1.4 Millio..
MT
10/19FCPT Announces Acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts Property for $1.4 Million
BU
10/19Four Corners Property Trust Buys Torchy's Tacos Property in Florida for $2.2 Million
MT
10/19FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Torchy's Tacos Property from Seritage Transaction for $..
BU
10/19FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Property for $2.1 Million
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 225 M - -
Net income 2022 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 952 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 5,60%
Capitalization 1 944 M 1 944 M -
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
EV / Sales 2023 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 23,87 $
Average target price 28,33 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Elizabeth Litke Administrative Coordinator
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-18.84%1 944
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-35.91%33 518
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-30.37%12 833
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-19.27%12 308
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-25.35%9 625
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-16.14%7 139