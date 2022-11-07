Four Corners Property Trust : Equity Distribution Agreement - Form 8-K
11/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of Report: November 7, 2022
(Date of earliest event reported)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Commission File Number: 001-37538
Maryland
47-4456296
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
591 Redwood Highway, Suite 3215, Mill Valley, California94941
(Address of principal executive offices, including zip code)
(415)965-8030
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value
FCPT
New York Stock Exchange
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter). Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 8.01
Other Events.
On November 7, 2022, Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (the "Company") and Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP (the "Operating Partnership") entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with each of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, each, as sales agent, principal and, if applicable, as Forward Seller (as defined below) (in any such capacity, each a "Manager" and, collectively, the "Managers"), and the Forward Purchasers (as defined below), providing for the offer and sale of shares of the Company's common stock, $0.0001 par value per share (the "common stock"), having an aggregate gross sales price of up to $450,000,000, from time to time through the Managers, acting as the Company's sales agents, or, if applicable, as Forward Sellers, or directly to one or more of the Managers, acting as principal.
Sales of shares of the common stock, if any, as contemplated by the Equity Distribution Agreement made through the Managers, as the Company's sales agents or as Forward Sellers, will be made by means of ordinary brokers' transactions on the New York Stock Exchange or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, by privately negotiated transactions (including block sales) or by any other methods permitted by applicable law.
The Equity Distribution Agreement contemplates that, in addition to the issuance and sale by the Company of shares of its common stock to or through the Managers, the Company may enter into separate forward sale agreements (each, a "forward sale agreement" and, collectively, the "forward sale agreements"), with each of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC or one of their respective affiliates (in such capacity, each a "Forward Purchaser" and, collectively, the "Forward Purchasers"). If the Company enters into a forward sale agreement with any Forward Purchaser, the Company expects that such Forward Purchaser or its affiliate will attempt to borrow from third parties and sell, through a Manager, acting as sales agent for such Forward Purchaser, shares of common stock to hedge such Forward Purchaser's exposure under such forward sale agreement. The Company refers to a Manager, when acting as sales agent for a Forward Purchaser, as, individually, a "Forward Seller" and, collectively, the "Forward Sellers." The Company will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares of its common stock borrowed by a Forward Purchaser or its affiliate and sold through the applicable Manager, as Forward Seller.
The Company currently expects to fully physically settle each forward sale agreement, if any, with the relevant Forward Purchaser on one or more dates specified by the Company on or prior to the maturity date of such forward sale agreement, in which case the Company expects to receive aggregate net cash proceeds at settlement equal to the number of shares specified in such forward sale agreement multiplied by the relevant forward price per share at such time. However, subject to certain exceptions and conditions, the Company may also elect, in its sole discretion, to cash settle or net share settle all or any portion of its obligations under any forward sale agreement, in which case the Company may not receive any proceeds (in the case of cash settlement) or will not receive any proceeds (in the case of net share settlement), and the Company may owe cash (in the case of cash settlement) or shares of its common stock (in the case of net share settlement) to the relevant Forward Purchaser.
None of the Managers, whether acting as the Company's sales agent or, if applicable, as Forward Seller, is required to sell any specific number or dollar amount of shares of common stock, but each has agreed, subject to the terms and conditions of the Equity Distribution Agreement, to use its commercially reasonable efforts, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable law and regulations, to sell shares of common stock on the terms agreed upon by such Manager, the Company and, in the case of shares offered through such Manager as Forward Seller, the relevant Forward Purchaser from time to time. The Equity Distribution Agreement provides that the shares of common stock offered and sold through the Managers, as the Company's sales agents or as Forward Sellers, pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement will be offered and sold through only one Manager on any trading day.
The Company will pay the applicable Manager a commission at a mutually agreed rate that will not exceed, but may be lower than, 2.0% of the gross sales price of the shares of common stock sold through such Manager, as the Company's sales agent. In connection with each forward sale agreement, the Company will pay the applicable Manager, as Forward Seller, a commission, in the form of a reduction to the initial forward price under the related forward sale agreement, at a rate agreed upon by the Company, such Manager and the applicable Forward Purchaser that will not exceed, but may be lower than, 2.0% of the gross sales price of the borrowed shares of common stock sold through such Manager, as Forward Seller, during the applicable forward selling period for such shares (subject to certain possible adjustments to such gross sales price for daily accruals and any dividends having an "ex-dividend"date during such forward selling period).
Under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may also sell shares of its common stock to one or more of the Managers as principal, at a price per share to be agreed upon at the time of sale. If the Company sells shares to one
or more of the Managers as principal, the Company will enter into a separate written agreement with such Manager or Managers, as the case may be, and the Company will describe the terms of the offering of those shares in a separate prospectus supplement.
The Company intends to contribute the net proceeds it receives from the issuance and sale by the Company of any of its shares of common stock to or through the Managers and any net proceeds it receives pursuant to any forward sale agreements with the relevant Forward Purchasers to the Operating Partnership in exchange for common units of the Operating Partnership. The Operating Partnership intends to use such net proceeds for general corporate purposes. Pending application of cash proceeds, the Operating Partnership will invest the net proceeds from the offering in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities in a manner that is consistent with the Company's intention to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust.
Any shares of common stock that may be sold pursuant to the Equity Distribution Agreement will be offered and sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2022 (File No. 333-268205)and a prospectus supplement dated November 7, 2022 and an accompanying prospectus dated November 7, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. This Current Report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.
The Equity Distribution Agreement (which includes, as an exhibit thereto, the form of the forward sale agreement) is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report. The description of certain provisions of the Equity Distribution Agreement (including the form of forward sale agreement) appearing in this Current Report is not complete and is subject to, and qualified in its entirety by reference to, the Equity Distribution Agreement (including such form of forward sale agreement included therein) filed herewith as an exhibit to this Current Report and incorporated herein by reference. In connection with the entry into the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company has terminated the equity distribution agreement, dated as of February 24, 2021, between the Company and the Operating Partnership, on the one hand, and each of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, each as sales agent and/or, except in the case of Evercore Group L.L.C., forward seller, and certain of their affiliates, except for Evercore Group L.L.C., each as a forward purchaser, on the other hand.
In connection with the filing of the prospectus supplement, the Company is filing as Exhibit 5.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-Kan opinion of its counsel, Ballard Spahr LLP, regarding certain Maryland law issues regarding its common stock.
Item 9.01
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit
No.
Exhibit Description
1.1
Equity Distribution Agreement, dated as of November 7, 2022, among Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. and Four Corners Operating Partnership, LP, on the one hand, and each of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Barclays Capital Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Evercore Group L.L.C., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, each as sales agent, principal and, if applicable, forward seller, and certain of their affiliates, each as a forward purchaser, on the other hand.
5.1
Opinion of Ballard Spahr LLP.
23.1
Consent of Ballard Spahr LLP (contained in the opinion filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto)
99.1
Form of forward sale agreement, between the Company and a forward purchaser (included in Exhibit 1.1 hereto).
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
By:
/s/ James L. Brat
James L. Brat
Chief Transaction Officer, General Counsel and Secretary
FCPT - Four Corners Property Trust Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:47:26 UTC.