Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Vet Clinic Properties for $3.9 million

08/24/2021 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two Pathway Vet Alliance properties for $3.9 million. The properties consist of a Thrive Vet Care property and a dual-tenant property that is anchored by Eye Care for Animals and includes a space of approximately 2,000 square feet that FCPT will lease to a new retail tenant. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Illinois and Rhode Island and are occupied under net leases with a weighted average term of eight years remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
08/18FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Acquires Gerber Collision Property in Wisconsin fo..
MT
08/18FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Gerber Collision P..
BU
08/18FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Raymond James Cuts Four Corners Property Trust to ..
MT
08/18FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Buys Two Properties for $2.7 Million
MT
08/18Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Gerber Collision property located ..
CI
08/17FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Two Property Portf..
BU
08/17Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Two Property Portfolio for $2.7 mi..
CI
08/06FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/05FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Popeyes and a Boja..
BU
08/05FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Berenberg Adjusts Price Target on Four Corners Pro..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 83,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 4,69%
Capitalization 2 086 M 2 086 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,38 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-8.03%2 086
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC51.81%42 544
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST3.12%19 677
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION42.04%13 117
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION42.68%11 014
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.24%9 974