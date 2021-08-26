Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision Property for $1.4 Million

08/26/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $1.4 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Virginia and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately eleven years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% cap rate on rent today and exclusive of transaction costs, or 6.5% inclusive of a contractual rent increase in December 2021.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 83,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 4,68%
Capitalization 2 093 M 2 093 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,46 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.79%2 092
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC55.42%43 556
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST1.42%19 334
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION44.10%13 484
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION47.18%11 361
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.70%10 000