Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chick-fil-A Property from Washington Prime Group for $2.1 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:22pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant property for $2.1 million from the previously announced Washington Prime Group transaction. The property is located in Indiana and is under a triple-net lease to the brand’s corporate entity with a lease term of approximately six years remaining. The Washington Prime portfolio was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with FCPT’s investment thresholds and past transactions.

Inclusive of today’s acquisition, FCPT has acquired a total of 48 properties for $77.7 million from Washington Prime Group.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:39pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
05:22pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chick-fil-A Proper..
BU
09/15FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Sale Leaseback of a BJ's Restaurant..
BU
09/03FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Properties from ..
BU
09/01FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BJ's Restaurant Pr..
BU
08/24FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Second Outparcel Portfolio With Ser..
BU
08/12FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Propert..
BU
08/03FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
07/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Olive Garden Prop..
BU
07/29FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 M - -
Net income 2020 75,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 1 861 M 1 861 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,60 $
Last Close Price 26,46 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.14%1 861
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-50.24%22 673
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-21.45%17 360
SCENTRE GROUP-39.43%8 635
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-34.05%7 040
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-27.84%6 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group