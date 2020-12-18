Log in
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chick-fil-A Restaurant Property from Seritage Transaction for $1.5 Million

12/18/2020 | 05:43pm EST
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Chick-fil-A property for $1.5 million from the Seritage transaction announced in October 2019 and expanded in August 2020. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Missouri and is corporate-operated under a triple-net lease with approximately eight years of term remaining. The Seritage transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with previous FCPT transactions.

Inclusive of today’s acquisition, FCPT has acquired a total of 21 properties for $63 million from Seritage.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 171 M - -
Net income 2020 77,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 739 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 4,08%
Capitalization 2 200 M 2 200 M -
EV / Sales 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales 2021 16,1x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 31,17 $
Last Close Price 29,95 $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.6.24%2 200
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-40.74%29 214
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-16.48%18 583
CAPITALAND MALL TRUST-13.01%10 541
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-24.73%8 036
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-23.72%7 105
