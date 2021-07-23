Log in
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Dual-Tenant Aspen Dental / Starbucks for $3.4 million

07/23/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a dual-tenant property leased to Aspen Dental and Starbucks for $3.4 million. The properties are located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and are under long term net leases with each brand’s corporate tenant. The transaction was priced at a 6.5% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 2 189 M 2 189 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 28,74 $
Average target price 32,50 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.46%2 139
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC46.69%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST6.66%20 922
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION44.62%11 021
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.78%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION37.18%9 137