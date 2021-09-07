Log in
    FCPT   US35086T1091

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Firestone Property for $3.8 million

09/07/2021
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Firestone property for $3.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Illinois and is occupied under a net lease with approximately three years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 7.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 83,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 2 210 M 2 210 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.59%2 210
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC59.18%44 611
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.07%19 092
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION47.44%13 563
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION52.09%11 740
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.70%10 087