Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care Property for $3.1 million

09/03/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care property for $3.1 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Louisiana and is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately six years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.6% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:26pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical ..
BU
09/02FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Acquires 6 Chili's Properties for $20.6 Million
MT
09/02FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a VCA Animal Hospita..
BU
09/02FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Six Chili's Properti..
BU
09/02Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired VCA Animal Hospital property in Fl..
CI
09/02Four Corners Property Trust agreed to acquire Six Chili’s Properties for $20...
CI
08/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise Before Powell
DJ
08/27FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Buys Caliber Collision Property in Virginia for $1..
MT
08/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Caliber Collision ..
BU
08/26FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Acquires 8 Tires Plus Properties for $12.9 Million
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 83,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,8x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 2 191 M 2 191 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 29,00 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.43%2 191
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC59.97%44 831
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.78%19 315
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION46.77%13 533
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION51.81%11 718
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.24%10 035