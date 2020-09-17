Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:39pm EDT

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share (equivalent to $1.22 per share per annum) for the third quarter of 2020. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. FCPT seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on its website at http://www.fcpt.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial performance; and expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT’s public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in FCPT’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
05:39pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend
BU
05:22pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Chick-fil-A Proper..
BU
09/15FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Sale Leaseback of a BJ's Restaurant..
BU
09/03FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of Two Properties from ..
BU
09/01FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a BJ's Restaurant Pr..
BU
08/24FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Second Outparcel Portfolio With Ser..
BU
08/12FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Tires Plus Propert..
BU
08/03FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
07/31FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Olive Garden Prop..
BU
07/29FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 170 M - -
Net income 2020 75,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 749 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 4,61%
Capitalization 1 861 M 1 861 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 361
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,60 $
Last Close Price 26,46 $
Spread / Highest target 24,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,09%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John S. Moody Chairman
Shaina Sorrell O'Rourke Director-Investor Relations & Operations
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-6.14%1 861
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-50.24%22 673
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-21.45%17 360
SCENTRE GROUP-39.43%8 635
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-34.05%7 040
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-27.84%6 714
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group