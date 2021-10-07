Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

10/07/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, October 27 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.

Third Quarter Conference call details:

Live conference call: 1 844 200 6205 (domestic) or 1 929 526 1599 (international)

Call Access Code: 050726

Live webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/855955293

Conference call replay available through January 27, 2022:

1 866 813 9403 (domestic) or 44 204 525 0658 (international)

Replay access code: 151051

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8962/fcpt-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call/ and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Wednesday, October 27.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
04:07pFOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
09/27FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Keeps Q3 Cash Dividend Stable at $0.3175/Share, Payable Oct...
MT
09/27FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
BU
09/27Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Declares a Quarterly Cash Dividend for the Third Quar..
CI
09/27FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Buys Three Properties From Washington Prime Group for $5.1 M..
MT
09/24FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Three Property Portfolio fro..
BU
09/24FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : Acquires Arby's Property in Ohio for $1.9 Million
MT
09/24Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Three Property Portfolio in Florida and Penn..
CI
09/23FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Arby's Property for $1.9 mi..
BU
09/23Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. acquired Arby’s Property In Ohio for $1.9 million.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 83,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 884 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,3x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 2 085 M 2 085 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 27,36 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-8.10%2 085
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC55.50%43 579
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-6.66%17 491
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION43.10%13 257
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION51.83%11 720
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-2.31%9 806