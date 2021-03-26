Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care Property for $2.6 Million

03/26/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Fresenius Medical Care property for $2.6 million. The property is located in a strong retail and medical corridor in Indiana and is occupied under a triple net lease with the corporate operator with approximately 6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.4% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 88,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 2 093 M 2 093 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,43 $
Last Close Price 27,50 $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-7.63%2 226
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC33.26%39 752
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.20%19 248
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.93%10 248
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION25.14%9 988
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION21.65%8 528
