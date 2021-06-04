Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FCPT   US35086T1097

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of a Kum & Go Property for $1.6 Million

06/04/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of a Kum & Go convenience store property for $1.6 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Oklahoma and is corporate-operated under a triple net lease with approximately four years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.85% capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 86,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 876 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 4,55%
Capitalization 2 147 M 2 147 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 32,33 $
Last Close Price 28,19 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-5.31%2 147
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC57.20%44 044
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.96%19 965
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION46.55%11 317
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.24%10 244
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION47.70%9 610