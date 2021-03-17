Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts Property for $1.8 Million

03/17/2021 | 04:07pm EDT
Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of an Advance Auto Parts property for $1.8 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Texas and is occupied under a net lease with the corporate operator with approximately 6 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a 6.7% going-in cash capitalization rate, exclusive of transaction costs.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 88,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 4,43%
Capitalization 2 187 M 2 187 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 95,5%
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,43 $
Last Close Price 28,74 $
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 5,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-3.46%2 226
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC37.42%39 752
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.99%19 248
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST2.31%10 248
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION28.21%9 988
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION31.38%8 528
