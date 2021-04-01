Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces Acquisition of an Individual Chili's and a Dual-Tenant Starbucks / T-Mobile for $5.8 Million

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT), a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the acquisition of two properties for $5.8 million, an individual Chili’s and a dual-tenant property leased to Starbucks and T-Mobile. All three leases are with the brand’s corporate tenant under long-term, net leases. The properties are both newer builds and located in dense retail corridors in Massachusetts and New York. The transaction was priced at a capitalization rate consistent with previous FCPT transactions.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005932/en/