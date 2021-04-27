Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”, NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Management Comments

“First quarter results demonstrate the continuing robustness of the Four Corners’ portfolio,” said CEO Bill Lenehan. “We maintained industry-leading collections in the existing portfolio and benefited from a full quarter of ownership of the properties acquired at the end of 2020. We continue to acquire quality properties while remaining disciplined in our pricing. We recently raised an unsecured private note offering at an all-time low rate as a result of our strong balance sheet.”

Rent Collection Update

As of March 31, 2021, the Company has received rent payments representing 99.7% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

Rental revenue for the first quarter increased 10.0% over the prior year to $41.5 million. Rental revenue consisted of $40.0 million in cash rents and $1.5 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $20.6 million for the first quarter, or $0.27 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3 million in the prior year, or $0.27 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.37, representing flat per share results compared to the first quarter in 2020.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

AFFO per diluted share for the first quarter was $0.38, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the first quarter in 2020.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense

G&A expense for the first quarter was $4.8 million, which included $1.4 million of stock-based compensation. These results compare to G&A expense in the first quarter of 2020 of $3.8 million, including $0.8 million of stock-based compensation.

Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the first quarter was $3.4 million, representing 8.5% of cash rental income for the quarter. Cash G&A expenses increased over the subsequent quarter principally due to seasonally higher payroll-related taxes in the first quarter and team member additions to support the growth of the portfolio and our operations.

Dividends

FCPT declared a dividend of $0.3175 per common share for the first quarter of 2021.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions

During the first quarter of 2021, FCPT acquired 13 properties for a combined purchase price of $33.9 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.6% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years.

Dispositions

During the first quarter of 2021, FCPT sold 2 properties for a combined purchase price of $3.5 million representing $0.4 million of gain and a 6.1% cash capitalization rate on rents that were previously in place and exclusive of transaction costs.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

During the first quarter, FCPT issued 161,509 shares of common stock via its At-The-Market (ATM) stock program at a weighted average offering price of $29.56 for gross proceeds of $4.8 million.

As announced on February 25, 2021, FCPT recently entered into agreements to issue $100 million of senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”) in the second quarter. The Notes consist of $50 million of notes with a ten-year term maturing on April 29, 2031, and priced at a fixed interest rate of 2.99%, and $50 million of notes with a eight-year term, maturing on April 30, 2029, and priced at a fixed interest rate of 2.74%. Both notes funded on April 27, 2021. In connection with this offering, the Company terminated interest rate swaps entered into previously to partially hedge the Treasury rate of this offering at a gain which will be amortized over the life of the Notes and lower by approximately 0.17% the all-in annual interest rate expense on these Notes. Including the gain amortization, the all-in interest rate on the combined offering is 2.70%.

Liquidity

At March 31, 2021, FCPT had $227.5 million of available liquidity including $11.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $216 million of undrawn credit line capacity.

Credit Facility and Unsecured Note

At March 31, 2021, FCPT had $784 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $400 million of term loans, $350 million of unsecured fixed rate notes, and $34 million drawn on FCPT’s $250 million revolving credit facility. FCPT’s leverage, as measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDAre, is 5.3x at quarter-end.

Kerrow Restaurant Operating Business

The Kerrow restaurant subsidiary, which now operates seven LongHorn Steakhouses in San Antonio, reported improving results with positive EBITDA of $373 thousand in the first quarter as compared to EBITDA of $244 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020. Kerrow opened its seventh LongHorn restaurant in late April. The additional restaurant will contribute to results for the rest of the year offset with pre-opening costs that will occur in the second quarter.

Real Estate Portfolio

As of March 31, 2021, the Company’s rental portfolio consisted of 810 properties located in 46 states. The properties are 99.7% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 10.0 years.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Four Corners Property Trust Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenues: Rental revenue $ 41,515 $ 37,725 Restaurant revenue 5,231 4,704 Total revenues 46,746 42,429 Operating expenses: General and administrative 4,763 3,842 Depreciation and amortization 8,236 7,054 Property expenses 1,002 635 Restaurant expenses 4,859 4,502 Total operating expenses 18,860 16,033 Interest expense (7,633 ) (7,003 ) Other income, net 1 4 Realized gain on sale, net 431 - Income tax expense (63 ) (61 ) Net income 20,622 19,336 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (43 ) (71 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 20,579 $ 19,265 Basic net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.28 Diluted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Regular dividends declared per share $ 0.3175 $ 0.3050 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 75,969,887 70,052,772 Diluted 76,131,563 70,258,211

Four Corners Property Trust Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) March 31, 2021 (unaudited) December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate investments: Land $ 843,024 $ 827,502 Buildings, equipment and improvements 1,338,187 1,327,641 Total real estate investments 2,181,211 2,155,143 Less: Accumulated depreciation (660,411 ) (657,621 ) Total real estate investments, net 1,520,800 1,497,522 Intangible lease assets, net 96,297 96,291 Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net 1,617,097 1,593,813 Real estate held for sale 3,992 2,763 Cash and cash equivalents 11,483 11,064 Straight-line rent adjustment 49,825 47,938 Derivative assets 2,305 762 Other assets 12,575 11,839 Total Assets $ 1,697,277 $ 1,668,179 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Long-term debt ($784,000 and $760,000 principal, respectively) $ 778,394 $ 753,878 Dividends payable 24,147 24,058 Rent received in advance 10,143 11,926 Derivative liabilities 14,189 - Other liabilities 18,503 33,816 Total liabilities 845,376 823,678 Equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 76,171,261 and 75,874,966 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 843,458 840,455 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (17,706 ) (25,695 ) Noncontrolling interest 3,070 3,061 Retained earnings 23,071 26,672 Total equity 851,901 844,501 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,697,277 $ 1,668,179

Four Corners Property Trust FFO and AFFO (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Funds from operations (FFO): Net income $ 20,622 $ 19,336 Depreciation and amortization 8,215 7,036 Realized gain on sales of real estate (431 ) - FFO (as defined by NAREIT) $ 28,406 $ 26,372 Straight-line rental revenue (2,011 ) (2,161 ) Stock-based compensation 1,371 831 Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs 543 512 Other non-cash interest income (expense) - (1 ) Non-real estate investment depreciation 21 18 Other non-cash revenue adjustments 506 185 Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) $ 28,836 $ 25,756 Fully diluted shares outstanding (1) 76,290,955 70,515,859 FFO per diluted share $ 0.37 $ 0.37 AFFO per diluted share $ 0.38 $ 0.37

(1) Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest.

