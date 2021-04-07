Log in
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
Four Corners Property Trust : FCPT to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/07/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT), a real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality, net-leased restaurant properties (“FCPT” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, April 28 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the results. Details for the call are listed below.

First Quarter Conference call details:

Live conference call: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5120 (international)

Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt210428.html

Conference call replay available through July 28, 2021:

1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10154505

The Company is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.

In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10154505/e67b592d35 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on Wednesday, April 28.

About FCPT:

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries. Additional information about FCPT can be found on the website at www.fcpt.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 88,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 4,50%
Capitalization 2 157 M 2 157 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 14,2x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,43 $
Last Close Price 28,34 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-4.80%2 157
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC36.60%38 231
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.28%18 833
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.85%10 584
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION25.64%9 701
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION26.92%8 409
