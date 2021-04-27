Log in
    FCPT

FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(FCPT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Four Corners Property Trust : Q1-21 Supplemental Financial Information

04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST

N Y S E : F C P T

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL & OPERATING INFORMATION | Q1 2021

www . fcpt . com

1 | FCPT | Q1 2021

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD -

LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT's intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial performance, acquisition pipeline, expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends, and the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the business operations of FCPT and FCPT's tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all. Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT's public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described.

For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT's future results to differ materially from any forward- looking statements, see the risk factors described under the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in FCPT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission

2 | FCPT | Q1 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Financial Summary

Page

Consolidating Balance Sheet

4

Consolidated Income Statement

5

FFO and AFFO Reconciliation

6

Net Asset Value Components

7

Capitalization and Key Credit Metrics

8

Debt Summary

9

Debt Maturity Schedule

10

Debt Covenants

11

Real Estate Portfolio Summary

Property Locations by Brand

12

Brand Diversification

13

Geographic Diversification

14

Lease Maturity Schedule

15

Exhibits

Glossary and Non-GAAP Definitions

16

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre

17

3 | FCPT | Q1 2021

CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEET

($000s, except shares and per share data)

As of 3/31/2021

As of 12/31/2020

Real Estate

Restaurant

Consolidated

Consolidated

Unaudited

Operations

Operations

Elimination

FCPT

FCPT

ASSETS

Real estate investments:

Land

$

837,973

$

5,051

$

-

$

843,024

$

827,502

Buildings, equipment and improvements

1,326,288

11,899

-

1,338,187

1,327,641

Total real estate investments

2,164,261

16,950

-

2,181,211

2,155,143

Less: accumulated depreciation

(654,749)

(5,662)

-

(660,411)

(657,621)

Real estate investments, net

1,509,512

11,288

-

1,520,800

1,497,522

Intangible lease assets, net

96,297

-

-

96,297

96,291

Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net

1,605,809

11,288

-

1,617,097

1,593,813

Real estate held for sale

3,992

-

-

3,992

2,763

Cash and cash equivalents

9,931

1,552

-

11,483

11,064

Straight-line rent adjustment

49,825

-

-

49,825

47,938

Other assets

8,054

4,521

-

12,575

11,839

Derivative assets

2,305

-

-

2,305

762

Investment in subsidiary

12,272

-

(12,272)

-

-

Intercompany receivable

1,677

-

(1,677)

-

-

Total Assets

$

1,693,865

$

17,361

$

(13,949)

$

1,697,277

$

1,668,179

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Liabilities:

Term loan ($400,000, net of deferred financing costs)

$

397,178

$

-

$

-

$

397,178

$

396,744

Revolving facility ($250,000 capacity)

34,000

-

-

34,000

10,000

Unsecured notes ($350,000, net of deferred financing costs)

347,216

-

-

347,216

347,134

Rent received in advance

10,143

-

-

10,143

11,926

Derivative liabilities

14,189

-

-

14,189

18,717

Dividends payable

24,147

-

-

24,147

24,058

Other liabilities

13,185

5,318

-

18,503

15,099

Intercompany payable

-

1,677

(1,677)

-

-

Total liabilities

$

840,058

$

6,995

$

(1,677)

$

845,376

$

823,678

Equity:

Preferred stock

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

Common stock

8

-

-

8

8

Additional paid-in capital

843,458

12,272

(12,272)

843,458

840,455

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(17,706)

-

-

(17,706)

(25,695)

Noncontrolling interest

3,070

-

-

3,070

3,061

Retained earnings

24,977

(1,906)

-

23,071

26,672

Total equity

$

853,807

$

10,366

$

(12,272)

$

851,901

$

844,501

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,693,865

$

17,361

$

(13,949)

$

1,697,277

$

1,668,179

4 | FCPT | Q1 2021

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

($000s, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31,

Unaudited

2021

2020

Revenues:

Rental revenue

$

41,515

$

37,725

Restaurant revenue

5,231

4,704

Total revenues

46,746

42,429

Operating expenses:

General and administrative

4,763

3,842

Depreciation and amortization

8,236

7,054

Property expenses

1,002

635

Restaurant expenses

4,859

4,502

Total operating expenses

18,860

16,033

Interest expense

(7,633)

(7,003)

Other income, net

1

4

Realized gain on sale, net

431

-

Income tax expense

(63)

(61)

Net income

20,622

19,336

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

(43)

(71)

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

20,579

$

19,265

Basic net income per share

$

0.27

$

0.28

Diluted net income per share

$

0.27

$

0.27

Regular dividends declared per share

$

0.3175

$

0.3050

Weighted-average shares outstanding:

Basic

75,969,887

70,052,772

Diluted

76,131,563

70,258,211

5 | FCPT | Q1 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FCPT - Four Corners Property Trust Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 88,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 2 252 M 2 252 M -
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,6x
Nbr of Employees 349
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,43 $
Last Close Price 29,56 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William H. Lenehan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald R. Morgan Chief Financial Officer
John S. Moody Chairman
Douglas B. Hansen Independent Director
Marran Humphrey Ogilvie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-0.71%2 252
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC40.91%39 438
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.17%19 921
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.39%10 692
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION36.81%10 564
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION35.71%8 920
