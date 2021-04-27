Four Corners Property Trust : Q1-21 Supplemental Financial Information
04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
FOUR CORNERS PROPERTY TRUST
N Y S E : F C P T
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL & OPERATING INFORMATION | Q1 2021
www . fcpt . com
1 | FCPT | Q1 2021
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD -
LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding FCPT's intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial performance, acquisition pipeline, expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends, and the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the business operations of FCPT and FCPT's tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all. Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of FCPT's public disclosure obligations, FCPT expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in FCPT's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward- looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and FCPT can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described.
For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause FCPT's future results to differ materially from any forward- looking statements, see the risk factors described under the section entitled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in FCPT's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by FCPT from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission
2 | FCPT | Q1 2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Financial Summary
Page
Consolidating Balance Sheet
4
Consolidated Income Statement
5
FFO and AFFO Reconciliation
6
Net Asset Value Components
7
Capitalization and Key Credit Metrics
8
Debt Summary
9
Debt Maturity Schedule
10
Debt Covenants
11
Real Estate Portfolio Summary
Property Locations by Brand
12
Brand Diversification
13
Geographic Diversification
14
Lease Maturity Schedule
15
Exhibits
Glossary and Non-GAAP Definitions
16
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre
17
3 | FCPT | Q1 2021
CONSOLIDATING BALANCE SHEET
($000s, except shares and per share data)
As of 3/31/2021
As of 12/31/2020
Real Estate
Restaurant
Consolidated
Consolidated
Unaudited
Operations
Operations
Elimination
FCPT
FCPT
ASSETS
Real estate investments:
Land
$
837,973
$
5,051
$
-
$
843,024
$
827,502
Buildings, equipment and improvements
1,326,288
11,899
-
1,338,187
1,327,641
Total real estate investments
2,164,261
16,950
-
2,181,211
2,155,143
Less: accumulated depreciation
(654,749)
(5,662)
-
(660,411)
(657,621)
Real estate investments, net
1,509,512
11,288
-
1,520,800
1,497,522
Intangible lease assets, net
96,297
-
-
96,297
96,291
Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net
1,605,809
11,288
-
1,617,097
1,593,813
Real estate held for sale
3,992
-
-
3,992
2,763
Cash and cash equivalents
9,931
1,552
-
11,483
11,064
Straight-line rent adjustment
49,825
-
-
49,825
47,938
Other assets
8,054
4,521
-
12,575
11,839
Derivative assets
2,305
-
-
2,305
762
Investment in subsidiary
12,272
-
(12,272)
-
-
Intercompany receivable
1,677
-
(1,677)
-
-
Total Assets
$
1,693,865
$
17,361
$
(13,949)
$
1,697,277
$
1,668,179
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Term loan ($400,000, net of deferred financing costs)
$
397,178
$
-
$
-
$
397,178
$
396,744
Revolving facility ($250,000 capacity)
34,000
-
-
34,000
10,000
Unsecured notes ($350,000, net of deferred financing costs)
347,216
-
-
347,216
347,134
Rent received in advance
10,143
-
-
10,143
11,926
Derivative liabilities
14,189
-
-
14,189
18,717
Dividends payable
24,147
-
-
24,147
24,058
Other liabilities
13,185
5,318
-
18,503
15,099
Intercompany payable
-
1,677
(1,677)
-
-
Total liabilities
$
840,058
$
6,995
$
(1,677)
$
845,376
$
823,678
Equity:
Preferred stock
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Common stock
8
-
-
8
8
Additional paid-in capital
843,458
12,272
(12,272)
843,458
840,455
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(17,706)
-
-
(17,706)
(25,695)
Noncontrolling interest
3,070
-
-
3,070
3,061
Retained earnings
24,977
(1,906)
-
23,071
26,672
Total equity
$
853,807
$
10,366
$
(12,272)
$
851,901
$
844,501
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
1,693,865
$
17,361
$
(13,949)
$
1,697,277
$
1,668,179
4 | FCPT | Q1 2021
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
($000s, except shares and per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Unaudited
2021
2020
Revenues:
Rental revenue
$
41,515
$
37,725
Restaurant revenue
5,231
4,704
Total revenues
46,746
42,429
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
4,763
3,842
Depreciation and amortization
8,236
7,054
Property expenses
1,002
635
Restaurant expenses
4,859
4,502
Total operating expenses
18,860
16,033
Interest expense
(7,633)
(7,003)
Other income, net
1
4
Realized gain on sale, net
431
-
Income tax expense
(63)
(61)
Net income
20,622
19,336
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
(43)
(71)
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders
$
20,579
$
19,265
Basic net income per share
$
0.27
$
0.28
Diluted net income per share
$
0.27
$
0.27
Regular dividends declared per share
$
0.3175
$
0.3050
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
75,969,887
70,052,772
Diluted
76,131,563
70,258,211
5 | FCPT | Q1 2021
