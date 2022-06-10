Four Nines Gold : Interim Financial Statements - Q1

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Four Nines Gold Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
April 30,
January 31,
2022
2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash
$
921,832
$
1,014,975
GST receivable
2,374
2,505
Prepaid expense
5,993
10,487
930,199
1,027,967
Exploration and evaluation asset (Note 5)
263,364
218,054
Total assets
$
1,193,563
$
1,246,021
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)
$
97,791
$
132,062
97,791
132,062
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 6)
2,429,311
2,372,311
Equity component of convertible debentures
31,250
31,250
Reserves (Note 6)
338,768
261,794
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,000)
-
Deficit
(1,702,557)
(1,551,396)
Total shareholders' equity
1,095,772
1,113,959
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,193,563
$
1,246,021
Nature and continuance of operations - Note 1
Subsequent event - Note 3
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
"Charles Ross"
Director
"Geoff Balderson"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Four Nines Gold Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
For the three months ended April 30,
2022
2021
Expenses
Bank charges
$
349
$
131
Consulting fees (Note 9)
6,000
6,614
Filing fees and transfer agent
7,257
6,940
Foreign exchange loss
1,111
-
Office and general
6,142
61
Professional fees
14,036
3,742
Property investigation
37,519
-
Share-based payments (Notes 6 and 9)
76,974
33,951
Travel and entertainment
1,773
-
Net loss for the period
(151,161)
(51,439)
Other comprehensive income
Loss on translation of foreign operations
(1,000)
-
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
(152,161)
$
(51,439)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
14,703,185
12,377,943
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Four Nines Gold Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)
Equity
Accumulated
Number
component on
other
of common
Share
Shares
convertible
comprehensive
shares
capital
subscribed
debenture
Reserves
loss
Deficit
Total
Balance, January 31, 2021
12,305,900
$
1,490,659
$
5,000
$
31,250
$
85,174
$
-
$
(1,082,271)
$
529,812
Cash
Private placements
2,461,863
861,652
(19,925)
-
-
-
-
841,727
Exercise of warrants
50,000
5,000
(5,000)
-
-
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
-
-
-
33,951
-
-
33,951
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
(51,439)
(51,439)
Balance, April 30, 2021
14,817,763
$
2,357,311
$
(19,925)
$
31,250
$
119,125
$
-
$
(1,133,710)
$
1,354,051
Balance, January 31, 2022
14,967,763
$
2,372,311
$
-
$
31,250
$
261,794
$
-
$
(1,551,396)
$
1,113,959
Cash
Exercise of warrants
570,000
57,000
-
-
-
-
-
57,000
Share-based payments
-
-
-
-
76,974
-
-
76,974
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,000)
(151,161)
(152,161)
Balance, April 30, 2022
15,537,736
$
2,429,311
$
-
$
31,250
$
338,768
$
(1,000)
$
(1,702,557)
$
1,095,772
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
