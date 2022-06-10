Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Four Nines Gold Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FNAU   CA35089X2068

FOUR NINES GOLD INC.

(FNAU)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:06 2022-06-09 am EDT
0.5900 CAD   -4.84%
FOUR NINES GOLD : Interim MD&A - Q1
PU
FOUR NINES GOLD : Interim Financial Statements - Q1
PU
Four Nines Gold Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
Four Nines Gold : Interim Financial Statements - Q1

06/10/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
Four Nines Gold Inc.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the three months ended April 30, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Four Nines Gold Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As at April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

April 30,

January 31,

2022

2022

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

921,832

$

1,014,975

GST receivable

2,374

2,505

Prepaid expense

5,993

10,487

930,199

1,027,967

Exploration and evaluation asset (Note 5)

263,364

218,054

Total assets

$

1,193,563

$

1,246,021

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 9)

$

97,791

$

132,062

97,791

132,062

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 6)

2,429,311

2,372,311

Equity component of convertible debentures

31,250

31,250

Reserves (Note 6)

338,768

261,794

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,000)

-

Deficit

(1,702,557)

(1,551,396)

Total shareholders' equity

1,095,772

1,113,959

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,193,563

$

1,246,021

Nature and continuance of operations - Note 1

Subsequent event - Note 3

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

"Charles Ross"

Director

"Geoff Balderson"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Four Nines Gold Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months ended April 30,

2022

2021

Expenses

Bank charges

$

349

$

131

Consulting fees (Note 9)

6,000

6,614

Filing fees and transfer agent

7,257

6,940

Foreign exchange loss

1,111

-

Office and general

6,142

61

Professional fees

14,036

3,742

Property investigation

37,519

-

Share-based payments (Notes 6 and 9)

76,974

33,951

Travel and entertainment

1,773

-

Net loss for the period

(151,161)

(51,439)

Other comprehensive income

Loss on translation of foreign operations

(1,000)

-

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

(152,161)

$

(51,439)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

14,703,185

12,377,943

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Four Nines Gold Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Equity

Accumulated

Number

component on

other

of common

Share

Shares

convertible

comprehensive

shares

capital

subscribed

debenture

Reserves

loss

Deficit

Total

Balance, January 31, 2021

12,305,900

$

1,490,659

$

5,000

$

31,250

$

85,174

$

-

$

(1,082,271)

$

529,812

Cash

Private placements

2,461,863

861,652

(19,925)

-

-

-

-

841,727

Exercise of warrants

50,000

5,000

(5,000)

-

-

-

-

-

Share-based payments

-

-

-

-

33,951

-

-

33,951

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

(51,439)

(51,439)

Balance, April 30, 2021

14,817,763

$

2,357,311

$

(19,925)

$

31,250

$

119,125

$

-

$

(1,133,710)

$

1,354,051

Balance, January 31, 2022

14,967,763

$

2,372,311

$

-

$

31,250

$

261,794

$

-

$

(1,551,396)

$

1,113,959

Cash

Exercise of warrants

570,000

57,000

-

-

-

-

-

57,000

Share-based payments

-

-

-

-

76,974

-

-

76,974

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,000)

(151,161)

(152,161)

Balance, April 30, 2022

15,537,736

$

2,429,311

$

-

$

31,250

$

338,768

$

(1,000)

$

(1,702,557)

$

1,095,772

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Four Nines Gold Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 17:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
