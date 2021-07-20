Log in
    FEDU   US35101A1016

FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.

(FEDU)
Four Seasons Education Cayman : 4QFY21 Investor Presentation

07/20/2021
Investor Presentation

May 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (the "Company") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified. No representations, warranties or undertakings, express or implied, are made by the Company or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters as to, and no reliance should be placed upon, the accuracy, fairness, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers, or representatives or the underwriters accept any responsibility whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection with the presentation. The information presented or contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed.

Certain statements in this presentation, and other statements that the Company may make, are forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's intent, beliefs or current expectations about the future. These statements can be recognized by the use of words such as "expects," "plans," "will," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "confident" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on a number of assumptions about the Company's operations and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives or the underwriters have any obligation and they do not undertake to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or issue or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company for sale in the United States or anywhere else. No securities of the Company may be sold in the United States without registration with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") or an exemption from such registration pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and the rules and regulations thereunder. No part of this presentation shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. Specifically, these materials do not constitute a "prospectus" within the meaning of the Securities Act. This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the detailed information in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the SEC relating to its securities to be offered in the United States, but the registration statement has not yet become effective. Any public offering of the Company's securities to be made in the United States will be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the statutory prospectus included in such registration statement. The prospectus contains detailed information about the Company, its subsidiaries, management, the consolidated financial statements and risks and uncertainties associated with its business and industry. Any decision to purchase the Company's securities in the proposed offering should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus relating to the proposed offering.

In evaluating our business, we use certain non-GAAP measures as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performances, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net income attributable to the Company or other consolidated statement of operations data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

2

Section 1

Company Overview

Who We Are

Students

Enrollment (1)

30,343

4QFY2021

Network

Effective Education

Learning

10

50

Leading

after-school math

Centers

Feb 2015

February 2021

education service

100% IMO(2) Shanghai gold medalists

1

11

provider

Cities

during 2014-2018 were

Feb 2015

February 2021

Four Seasons students (3)

Notes

  1. Student enrollment is defined as the cumulative number of courses enrolled in and paid for by our students during the respective period, including multiple courses enrolled in and paid for by the same student; for example, if a student enrolls in two courses, he/she is counted as two students
  2. International Mathematical Olympiad
  3. Considering only the China team members

4

What We Do

Kindergarten

Launched in 2015

  • Focusing on logical thinking training and picture talking
  • Developing basic logic and cognitive skills
  • Acquisition of a renowned early childhood education tutoring provider in Shanghai

Elementary School

Launched in 2010

  • Offering synchronous tutoring programs and a variety of interest-oriented classes as an effective supplement to standard school study
  • Nurturing a passion for math and learning at a critical stage in development
  • Providing various Chinese and English tutoring programs

Middle School

Launched in 2017

  • Delivering courses of all middle school compulsory subjects , including math, physics, chemistry, etc.
  • Addressing students' needs for synchronous tutoring programs which help review and consolidate knowledge therefore achieve better academic performance

5

Disclaimer

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 280 M 43,3 M 43,3 M
Net income 2021 -28,2 M -4,35 M -4,35 M
Net cash 2021 360 M 55,5 M 55,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -16,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 233 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 716
Free-Float 0,00%
Managers and Directors
Yi Zuo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wang Xun Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Pei Qing Tian Chairman
Zong Wei Li Independent Director
Bing Yuan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOUR SEASONS EDUCATION (CAYMAN) INC.-28.20%42
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-73.85%16 037
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-68.57%13 919
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED7.10%5 183
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-4.16%4 150
GAOTU TECHEDU INC.-80.51%3 729