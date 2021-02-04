FOURLIS S A : Press Release -Trade Logistics Investment

Press Release

New Investment from FOURLIS Group in High Technology Logistics Center for the Retail

Sporting Goods Sector

FOURLIS Group hereby announces, that following the implementation of its development plan, the Austrian company KNAPP AG has been assigned for the implementation of an investment in Logistics for the Retail Sporting Goods Sector (INTERSPORT - THE ATHLETE'S FOOT).

The investment will be made in the Group's property at Oinofyta, Voiotia and concerns a High-Tech Automated Equipment installation for the distribution of sporting good products, both to physical stores and the e-commerce consumers of INTERSPORT and ATHLETE'S FOOT in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.

The system provides maximum flexibility in processing instant store fulfilment and online orders.

The investment will be implemented by TRADE LOGISTICS SA, a subsidiary of the Group, while the total investment will be € 11 million. The new investment is scheduled to be fully operational in January 2022.

February 4, 2021

