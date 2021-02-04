Log in
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
FOURLIS S A : Press Release -Trade Logistics Investment

02/04/2021 | 06:09am EST
Press Release

New Investment from FOURLIS Group in High Technology Logistics Center for the Retail

Sporting Goods Sector

FOURLIS Group hereby announces, that following the implementation of its development plan, the Austrian company KNAPP AG has been assigned for the implementation of an investment in Logistics for the Retail Sporting Goods Sector (INTERSPORT - THE ATHLETE'S FOOT).

The investment will be made in the Group's property at Oinofyta, Voiotia and concerns a High-Tech Automated Equipment installation for the distribution of sporting good products, both to physical stores and the e-commerce consumers of INTERSPORT and ATHLETE'S FOOT in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.

The system provides maximum flexibility in processing instant store fulfilment and online orders.

The investment will be implemented by TRADE LOGISTICS SA, a subsidiary of the Group, while the total investment will be € 11 million. The new investment is scheduled to be fully operational in January 2022.

February 4, 2021

FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA

Investor Relations Department

FOURLIS GROUP

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

18-20, Sorou str.,(Building A)

Fax: +30 210 6293240,

151 25 Maroussi

E-mail: mail@fourlis.gr

Athens, Greece

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 11:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
