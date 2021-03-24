FOURLIS S A : Announcement regarding the presentation to Sell Side and Institutional Investors

Analysts, institutional investors and investment community briefing for the FY20 Financial Results through a conference call

According to the Financial Calendar of 2021, today March 24, 2021, Mr Vasileios Fourlis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A., Mr Apostolos Petalas, CEO of the Company and Mr. George Alevizos, Group Finance Director (Treasury, IR and Risk Management) of FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. presented the FY20 financials of the Group, to the analysts, the institutional investors and to the investment community through a conference call.

 Fourlis Group, during FY20, realized sales of € 370,6 million, 20,5% lower vs FY19 (€ 466,3 mio), due to the severe impact of the measures against COVID-19 outbreak.

 E-Commerce sales for the Group in FY20 reached € 60,1 million vs € 33,8 million in FY19, increased by 78%.

 FY20 EBITDA was € 43,1 million vs € 66,6 million in FY19.

 FY20 EBIT was € 9,6 million vs € 35,8 million in FY19.

 FY20 Consolidated Losses Before Taxes were € 11,0 million vs Profit before Taxes of € 19,5 million in FY19, including Losses € 6,6 million due to impairment of real estate assets and investment in subsidiaries.

 The Group realized Net Loss of € 8,7 million in FY20.

 Fourlis Group Net Debt as of 31/12/2020 was € 105,4 million, vs € 106,2 million as of 31/12/2019.

Sales EBITDA PBT FY20 FY19 Index FY20 FY19 Index FY20 FY19 Index Retail Home Furnishings (ΙΚΕΑ) 243,63 302,27 81 30,29 39,69 76 3,86 17,61 22 Retail Sporting Goods 127,00 164,08 77 14,35 28,23 51 -13,61 3,67 n/c (INTERSPORT) Holding Company & Consolidation Differences -0,05 -0,03 156 -1,54 -1,34 115 -1,24 -1,74 71 GROUP 370,58 466,32 79 43,09 66,58 65 -10,99 19,54 n/c

Amounts in million EUR

Retail Home Furnishing and Accessories activity (IKEA) realized sales € 243,6 million in FY20, 19,4% lower vs FY19 (€ 302,3 million). FY20 sales in Greece decreased by 24,9%, while in the other countries sales decreased by 9,6% versus FY19.

EBITDA in FY20 was € 30,3 million vs € 39,7 million in FY19. FY20 EBIT was € 16,9 million vs € 26,3 million in FY19. Profit Before Taxes in FY20 was € 3,9 million.

9 IKEA stores operate today (6 in Greece, 1 in Cyprus and 2 in Bulgaria) and 9 Pick-up Points. 6 of them in Greece, 2 in Bulgaria and 1 in Cyprus. Finally, IKEA e-commerce realized high growth rates, in all three countries, especially during the lockdown period. The first "medium-size" IKEA store of 8.000 sq.m., in Varna Bulgaria started its operation in the 3rd quarter 2020, while the first "small-size" IKEA store of 1.850 sq.m., started its operation at the beginning of 2021 in Piraeus City. The results for thisnew type of IKEA stores are promising, for the period that it was open, before the new lockdown in Greece against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Retail Sporting Goods activity (INTERSPORT & THE ATHLETE'S FOOT), realized sales € 127,0 million in FY20, 22,6% lower versus FY19 (€ 164,1 million). FY20 sales in Greece decreased by 19,2%, while in the other countries, sales decreased by an average of 26,6%.

FY20 EBITDA was € 14,3 million vs € 28,2 million in FY19. FY20 EBIT was € -6,1 million vs € 11,2 million in FY19. FY20 Losses before Taxes were € 13,6 million.

FOURLIS Group currently operates a network of 136 stores of Intersport and The Athlete's Foot (TAF). Today the store network consists of 53 Intersport stores in Greece, 34 in Romania, 17 in Turkey, 9 in Bulgaria and 6 in Cyprus. Respectively, there are 14

The Athlete's Foot stores in Greece and 3 in Turkey. The electronic sales channel (e-commerce) realized high growth rates in Greece, while e-commerce is fully operational in all the countries that the Group is active.

Despite the challenging environment, Fourlis Group continues to invest in the network expansion, e-commerce and the logistic centers operation, in order, not only to secure business continuity, but also to make it stronger. To that end, an investment will be made in the Group's property at Oinofyta, Voiotia, which concerns a High-Tech Automated Equipment installation for the distribution of sporting good products, both to physical stores and the e-commerce consumers of INTERSPORT and ATHLETE'S FOOT in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus. The system will provide maximum flexibility in processing instant store fulfilment and online orders. The investment of € 11 million will be implemented by TRADE LOGISTICS SA, a subsidiary of the Group and it is scheduled to be fully operational in January 2022.

March 24, 2021 Fourlis Holdings S.A.

I.R. Department