Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed ATHENS STOCK EXCHANGE - 05/26 05:07:12 am
4.25 EUR   +1.92%
05:07aFOURLIS S A  : Share buy-back announcement
PU
05/18FOURLIS S A  : Corporate presentation on the financial results Q1FY21
PU
05/18FOURLIS S A  : Press Release - Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement

05/26/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Share buy-back announcement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces in accordance with article 49 of Law 4548/2018, pursuant to the decision of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders dated 14.06.2019 and the decision of the Board of Directors dated 13.01.2020, that on 25.05.2021 purchased 5.030 own shares, at an average price of €4,1649 per share, a total value of €20.949,51.

Following the aforementioned purchase, the Company currently holds 629.785 treasury shares or 1,2110% of the total number of issued shares of the Company.

This Announcement is issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament, the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

May 26, 2021

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

Investor Relations Department

ΟΜΙΛΟΣ FOURLIS

FOURLIS A.E. ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΩΝ

ΚΕΝΤΡΙΚΑ ΓΡΑΦΕΙΑ

Tel: 210 629 3000

Σωρού 18-20,

Fax: 210 677 3714

151 25 Μαρούσι.

E-mail:mail@fourlis.gr

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2021 09:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
05:07aFOURLIS S A  : Share buy-back announcement
PU
05/18FOURLIS S A  : Corporate presentation on the financial results Q1FY21
PU
05/18FOURLIS S A  : Press Release - Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
05/18FOURLIS S A  : Corporate Presentation (May 2021)
PU
05/05FOURLIS S A  : Publication Date of Q1FY21 Financial Results
PU
05/05FOURLIS S A  : Share buy-back announcement
PU
03/24FOURLIS S A  : Announcement regarding the presentation to Sell Side and Institut..
PU
03/23FOURLIS S A  : Consolidated Financials FY 20
PU
03/23FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.  : Annual results
CO
03/23FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.  : Financial report
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 427 M 523 M 523 M
Net income 2021 6,13 M 7,50 M 7,50 M
Net Debt 2021 192 M 235 M 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,7x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 215 M 263 M 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 4 105
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,37 €
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Spread / Highest target 94,2%
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.4.25%263
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-12.12%20 053
RH37.45%12 915
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.63.97%12 567
DUNELM GROUP PLC23.66%4 342
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.33.73%2 510