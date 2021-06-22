Log in
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
FOURLIS S A : Strategic cooperation agreement between FOURLIS HOLDINGS and LAMDA Development for the development of a Retail Park in the Hellinikon

06/22/2021 | 11:07am EDT
Announcement in relation to Business Developments

Strategic cooperation agreement between FOURLIS HOLDINGS and LAMDA Development

for the development of a Retail Park in the Hellinikon

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. (hereinafter "FOURLIS") announces, in accordance with the Regulation 596/2014/EU and the ATHEX Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, that, it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. for the implementation of a unique Retail Park (hereinafter the "Retail Park") which will be consisted by Big Box unit tenancies ("Big Boxes").

The Retail Park is going to be developed inside the cutting-edge new generation, shopping mall within the Hellenikon that LAMDA is going to develop, located adjacent to the Vouliagmenis Avenue, which is going to be completed during the first five-year phase of the landmark Hellinikon project.

The total investment for the development of the Retail Park will be €55 million.

The cooperation between the Parties, as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding, entails the segmented property acquisition by FOURLIS and the equivalent co-ownership percentage for a section of the plot upon which the Mall will be developed, with the aim to design and develop a 30,000 sqm Retail Park.

The development of the Retail Park will be made by TRADE ESTATES REIC, the new under- formation subsidiary company of FOURLIS.

Maroussi, June 22, 2021

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

I.R. Department

FOURLIS GROUP

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

18-20, Sorou str.,(Building A)

Fax: +30 210 6293205,

151 25 Maroussi

E-mail: mail@fourlis.gr

Athens, Greece

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:06:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
