FOURLIS S A : Strategic cooperation agreement between FOURLIS HOLDINGS and LAMDA Development for the development of a Retail Park in the Hellinikon

Announcement in relation to Business Developments
Strategic cooperation agreement between FOURLIS HOLDINGS and LAMDA Development
for the development of a Retail Park in the Hellinikon
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. (hereinafter "FOURLIS") announces, in accordance with the Regulation 596/2014/EU and the ATHEX Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, that, it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. for the implementation of a unique Retail Park (hereinafter the "Retail Park") which will be consisted by Big Box unit tenancies ("Big Boxes").
The Retail Park is going to be developed inside the cutting-edge new generation, shopping mall within the Hellenikon that LAMDA is going to develop, located adjacent to the Vouliagmenis Avenue, which is going to be completed during the first five-year phase of the landmark Hellinikon project.
The total investment for the development of the Retail Park will be €55 million.
The cooperation between the Parties, as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding, entails the segmented property acquisition by FOURLIS and the equivalent co-ownership percentage for a section of the plot upon which the Mall will be developed, with the aim to design and develop a 30,000 sqm Retail Park.
The development of the Retail Park will be made by TRADE ESTATES REIC, the new under- formation subsidiary company of FOURLIS.
Maroussi, June 22, 2021
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
I.R. Department
|
FOURLIS GROUP
|
Fourlis Holdings S.A.
|
HEAD OFFICE:
|
Tel.: +30 210 6293000,
|
|
|
18-20, Sorou str.,(Building A)
|
Fax: +30 210 6293205,
|
|
|
|
|
151 25 Maroussi
|
E-mail: mail@fourlis.gr
|
|
|
Athens, Greece
|
Disclaimer
Fourlis SA published this content on 22 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2021 15:06:03 UTC.