FOURLIS S A : Strategic cooperation agreement between FOURLIS HOLDINGS and LAMDA Development for the development of a Retail Park in the Hellinikon

Announcement in relation to Business Developments

Strategic cooperation agreement between FOURLIS HOLDINGS and LAMDA Development

for the development of a Retail Park in the Hellinikon

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. (hereinafter "FOURLIS") announces, in accordance with the Regulation 596/2014/EU and the ATHEX Exchange Regulation, each as applicable, that, it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with LAMDA DEVELOPMENT S.A. for the implementation of a unique Retail Park (hereinafter the "Retail Park") which will be consisted by Big Box unit tenancies ("Big Boxes").

The Retail Park is going to be developed inside the cutting-edge new generation, shopping mall within the Hellenikon that LAMDA is going to develop, located adjacent to the Vouliagmenis Avenue, which is going to be completed during the first five-year phase of the landmark Hellinikon project.

The total investment for the development of the Retail Park will be €55 million.

The cooperation between the Parties, as stipulated in the Memorandum of Understanding, entails the segmented property acquisition by FOURLIS and the equivalent co-ownership percentage for a section of the plot upon which the Mall will be developed, with the aim to design and develop a 30,000 sqm Retail Park.

The development of the Retail Park will be made by TRADE ESTATES REIC, the new under- formation subsidiary company of FOURLIS.

Maroussi, June 22, 2021

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

I.R. Department