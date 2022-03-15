Log in
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
Fourlis S A : Announcement -Internal Auditor Replacement

03/15/2022 | 12:02pm EDT
Announcement

Internal Auditor Replacement

FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA hereby announces in accordance with the article 15 of L. 4706/2020 and the article 7 of L. 3016/2012 regarding Corporate Governance and the Regulation of the Internal Audit Operation of the Company ,that the Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting of March 11th 2022, proceeded to the replacement of the internal auditor of the Company.

Specifically, Mr Christos Theodoridis has been appointed as the new internal auditor, replacing Mrs Aggeliki Bogdanou, who resigned.

Athens, March 15, 2022

FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA

I.R. Department

