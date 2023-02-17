Fourlis S A : Announcement of Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces the Financial Calendar for 2023, according to articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1, section 4 of the Athens Stock Exchange regulation, as follows:
|
21/03/2023
|
Financial Statements release for the Group and the Company for the period from
|
|
January 1st, 2022 until December 31st, 2022.
|
|
22/03/2023
|
Analysts, fund managers and investment community briefing for the FY22 Financial
|
|
Results at the Greek Institutional Investors Association as well as through a conference
|
|
call.
|
|
16/05/2023
|
Presentation of Financial Results for the period of 01/01/2023 until 31/03/2023.
|
16/06/2023
|
Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders.
|
|
29/06/2023
|
Ex-Dividend Date* (A date after June 16th, 2023, which is the expiration date of stock
|
|
futures, stock options & index futures and options on FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap)
|
30/06/2023
|
Dividend Beneficiaries Date - Record Date*
|
|
05/07/2023
|
Dividend Distribution Date*.
|
|
05/09/2023
|
Financial Statements release for the period of 01/01/2023 until 30/06/2023.
|
21/11/2023
|
Presentation of Financial Results for the
|
period of 01/01/2023 until
|
|
30/09/2023.
|
-
The decision for Dividend Distribution or not and the exact amount of it, is exclusively a decision of the Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders, following the proposal of the Board of Directors of the Company. In case of such approval from the Annual General Assembly Meeting, the dividend distribution will be executed through PIRAEUS BANK SA.
The company reserves the right to amend the above dates, since it has promptly disclosed this amendment. The financial results will be available on the Company's website (www.fourlis.gr) and the Hellenic Exchanges website (www.athexgroup.gr), after market close.
February 17th, 2023
Fourlis Holdings S.A.
IR Department
|
FOURLIS GROUP
|
Fourlis Holdings S.A.
|
HEAD OFFICE:
|
Tel.: +30 210 6293000,
|
|
|
18-20 Sorou str.,
|
Fax: +30 210 6293205,
|
|
|
151 25 Maroussi
|
E-mail: info@fourlis.gr
|
|
|
Athens, Greece
|
Disclaimer
Fourlis SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:07 UTC.