Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  09:03:51 2023-02-17 am EST
3.900 EUR    0.00%
09:06aFourlis S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
09:06aFourlis S A : Announcement of Financial Calendar 2023
PU
01/27Fourlis S A : Press Release - Clarifications on the agreement to sell the "Intersport" business in Turkey
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fourlis S A : Announcement of Financial Calendar 2023

02/17/2023 | 09:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Calendar 2023

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces the Financial Calendar for 2023, according to articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1, section 4 of the Athens Stock Exchange regulation, as follows:

21/03/2023

Financial Statements release for the Group and the Company for the period from

January 1st, 2022 until December 31st, 2022.

22/03/2023

Analysts, fund managers and investment community briefing for the FY22 Financial

Results at the Greek Institutional Investors Association as well as through a conference

call.

16/05/2023

Presentation of Financial Results for the period of 01/01/2023 until 31/03/2023.

16/06/2023

Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders.

29/06/2023

Ex-Dividend Date* (A date after June 16th, 2023, which is the expiration date of stock

futures, stock options & index futures and options on FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap)

30/06/2023

Dividend Beneficiaries Date - Record Date*

05/07/2023

Dividend Distribution Date*.

05/09/2023

Financial Statements release for the period of 01/01/2023 until 30/06/2023.

21/11/2023

Presentation of Financial Results for the

period of 01/01/2023 until

30/09/2023.

  • The decision for Dividend Distribution or not and the exact amount of it, is exclusively a decision of the Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders, following the proposal of the Board of Directors of the Company. In case of such approval from the Annual General Assembly Meeting, the dividend distribution will be executed through PIRAEUS BANK SA.

The company reserves the right to amend the above dates, since it has promptly disclosed this amendment. The financial results will be available on the Company's website (www.fourlis.gr) and the Hellenic Exchanges website (www.athexgroup.gr), after market close.

February 17th, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

IR Department

FOURLIS GROUP

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

18-20 Sorou str.,

Fax: +30 210 6293205,

151 25 Maroussi

E-mail: info@fourlis.gr

Athens, Greece

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 17 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2023 14:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
09:06aFourlis S A : Financial Calendar 2023
PU
09:06aFourlis S A : Announcement of Financial Calendar 2023
PU
01/27Fourlis S A : Press Release - Clarifications on the agreement to sell the "Intersport" bus..
PU
01/26Fourlis S A : Agreement to sell "Intersport" activity in Turkey
PU
01/26Fourlis S A : Press Release - Agreement to sell “Intersport” activity in Turke..
PU
01/26Eren Perakende ve Tekstil Anonim Sirketi Group entered into an agreement to acquire Int..
CI
2022Fourlis S A : Press Release - Agreement to sell The Athlete's Foot (TAF) business in Greec..
PU
2022Fourlis S A : Agreement to sell The Athlete's Foot (TAF) business in Greece
PU
2022TAF Retail, LLC entered into an agreement to acquire Sneakers Market S.A from Fourlis H..
CI
2022Fourlis S A : Announcement for the Tax Certificate of the fiscal year 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 484 M 517 M 517 M
Net income 2022 9,00 M 9,61 M 9,61 M
Net Debt 2022 168 M 179 M 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 196 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 010
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 3,90 €
Average target price 5,35 €
Spread / Average Target 37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Co-Group Finance Director
George Alevizos Co-Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.20.00%210
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.43%13 596
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.14.20%8 808
RH24.18%7 421
DUNELM GROUP PLC23.19%2 920
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED5.00%657