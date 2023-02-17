Fourlis S A : Announcement of Financial Calendar 2023

Financial Calendar 2023

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A. announces the Financial Calendar for 2023, according to articles 4.1.2 & 4.1.3.15.1, section 4 of the Athens Stock Exchange regulation, as follows:

21/03/2023 Financial Statements release for the Group and the Company for the period from January 1st, 2022 until December 31st, 2022. 22/03/2023 Analysts, fund managers and investment community briefing for the FY22 Financial Results at the Greek Institutional Investors Association as well as through a conference call. 16/05/2023 Presentation of Financial Results for the period of 01/01/2023 until 31/03/2023. 16/06/2023 Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders. 29/06/2023 Ex-Dividend Date* (A date after June 16th, 2023, which is the expiration date of stock futures, stock options & index futures and options on FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap) 30/06/2023 Dividend Beneficiaries Date - Record Date* 05/07/2023 Dividend Distribution Date*. 05/09/2023 Financial Statements release for the period of 01/01/2023 until 30/06/2023. 21/11/2023 Presentation of Financial Results for the period of 01/01/2023 until 30/09/2023.

The decision for Dividend Distribution or not and the exact amount of it, is exclusively a decision of the Annual General Assembly Meeting of the Shareholders, following the proposal of the Board of Directors of the Company. In case of such approval from the Annual General Assembly Meeting, the dividend distribution will be executed through PIRAEUS BANK SA.

The company reserves the right to amend the above dates, since it has promptly disclosed this amendment. The financial results will be available on the Company's website (www.fourlis.gr) and the Hellenic Exchanges website (www.athexgroup.gr), after market close.

February 17th, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

IR Department