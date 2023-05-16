Fourlis S A : Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member – Reconstitution of the BoD

Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member -

Reconstitution of the BoD

"FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA" hereby announces that, pursuant to decision no. 448/15.05.2023 of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Dimitrios Valachis has been elected as new executive member of the Board of Directors, replacing the resigned CEO, executive member Mr. Apostolos D. Petalas, until the termination of his term of office.

The aforementioned election will be announced by the BoD to the next General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Dimitrios Valachis started his professional career in 1987 at Henkel Ecolab in the Group Sales Department, where he remained for 15 years holding various management positions.

He then (2002-2008) worked at Frigoglass, first as Regional Operations Director and then as Cool Operations Director, managing the company's factories and sales offices in Europe, Asia & Africa.

From 2008 to February 2019, he was CEO of the Andromeda Group, now Avramar, the biggest group of companies in Mediterranean fish farming.

From 2012 to 2016, he was President of the Hellenic Aquaculture Companies Association. From 2016 to November 2018, he was the first President of the newly established Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (ELOPY).

Following the above replacement, the Board of Directors was formed into a body, as follows:

Vasileios S. Fourlis, Chairman, executive member Dafni A. Fourlis, Vice Chairman, executive member David A. Watson, Independent Vice Chairman, independent non-executive member Dimitrios E. Valachis, CEO, executive member Lyda S. Fourlis, Director, executive member Stylianos M. Stefanou, Director, independent non-executive member Maria S. Georgalou, Director, independent non-executive member Nikolaos P. Lavidas, Director, independent non-executive member Stavroula A. Kampouridou, Director, independent non-executive member.

Maroussi, May 16, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

IR Department