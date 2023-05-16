Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Greece
  Athens Stock Exchange
  Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:16:24 2023-05-16 am EDT
4.130 EUR   +2.10%
Fourlis S A : Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member - Reconstitution of the BoD
PU
11:33aFourlis S A : Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member – Reconstitution of the BoD
PU
10:43aFourlis S A : Corporate presentation on the financial results Q1FY23
PU
Fourlis S A : Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member – Reconstitution of the BoD

05/16/2023 | 11:33am EDT
Announcement regarding the election of New BoD Member -

Reconstitution of the BoD

"FOURLIS HOLDINGS SA" hereby announces that, pursuant to decision no. 448/15.05.2023 of the Board of Directors,

  • Mr. Dimitrios Valachis has been elected as new executive member of the Board of Directors, replacing the resigned CEO, executive member Mr. Apostolos D. Petalas, until the termination of his term of office.

The aforementioned election will be announced by the BoD to the next General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Dimitrios Valachis started his professional career in 1987 at Henkel Ecolab in the Group Sales Department, where he remained for 15 years holding various management positions.

He then (2002-2008) worked at Frigoglass, first as Regional Operations Director and then as Cool Operations Director, managing the company's factories and sales offices in Europe, Asia & Africa.

From 2008 to February 2019, he was CEO of the Andromeda Group, now Avramar, the biggest group of companies in Mediterranean fish farming.

From 2012 to 2016, he was President of the Hellenic Aquaculture Companies Association. From 2016 to November 2018, he was the first President of the newly established Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (ELOPY).

Following the above replacement, the Board of Directors was formed into a body, as follows:

  1. Vasileios S. Fourlis, Chairman, executive member
  2. Dafni A. Fourlis, Vice Chairman, executive member
  3. David A. Watson, Independent Vice Chairman, independent non-executive member
  4. Dimitrios E. Valachis, CEO, executive member
  5. Lyda S. Fourlis, Director, executive member
  6. Stylianos M. Stefanou, Director, independent non-executive member
  7. Maria S. Georgalou, Director, independent non-executive member
  8. Nikolaos P. Lavidas, Director, independent non-executive member
  9. Stavroula A. Kampouridou, Director, independent non-executive member.

Maroussi, May 16, 2023

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

IR Department

FOURLIS GROUP

Fourlis Holdings S.A.

HEAD OFFICE:

Tel.: +30 210 6293000,

18-20 Sorou str.,

Fax: +30 210 6293205,

151 25 Maroussi

E-mail: info@fourlis.gr

Athens, Greece

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 15:32:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
