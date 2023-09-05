Fourlis S A : Corporate Presentation (September 2023)
Corporate Presentation
September 2023
Group's History at a glance
General Dealership of
GENERAL ELECTRIC
household appliances
1950
1970-
1988
1980
IKEA &
INTERSPORT franchise rights
1993
1999
Acquisition of THE
ATHLETE"S FOOT
franchise rights
First INTERSPORT store
Dispose of Samsung
Completion of
in Romania
Representation for
wholesale activity exit
Dispose of Kotsovolos to
Greece & Romania
Dixons Group
First IKEA
store in Cyprus
2001
2004
2006
2007
2010
2011
2014
2016
Franchise Rights of
New IKEA
Holland & Barrett
Concept Stores
Intersport New
Openings in
Logistic Center
Varna & Piraeus
2020
2021
2022
2023
First IΚΕΑ store in
First IKEA store in
Bulgaria.
Greece (Thessaloniki)
Acquisition of
Dispose of the THE
Acquisition of 51% of P. and opening of14
First
ATHLETE"S FOOT stores
KOTSOVOLOSS.A. INTERSPORT stores
INTERSPORT
INTERSPORT branch
REIC
(Greece &Turkey)
store in Bulgaria
network and franchise
Issuance of first
establishment
Founding of A.
IPO in the
rights in Turkey
Dispose of the INTERSPORT
FOURLIS &
Greek Corporate
operation in Turkey
Co
Athens Stock
Bond, traded in
First 3 H&B stores
Exchange
Athens Stock
Exchange
1
Company Profile
Our Presence
H1 '23 Revenue Split
41,5%
58,5%
Greece Abroad
2
FOURLIS GROUP is aleading retail group of companies of quality consumer goods in Southeast Europe.
The company was founded in 1950.
The Group is active in retail sector:
Retail Home Furnishings through the franchise of IKEA stores in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria.
Retail Sporting Goods through the franchise of INTERSPORT stores in Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria
Retail Health & Wellness through the franchise of HOLLAND & BARRETT stores in Greece.
The Group entered intoReal Estate Investment sector, through the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Company (TRADE ESTATES REIC).
Our Business Activities
Retail Home Furnishings
Retail Sporting Goods
Retail Health & Wellness
Real Estate Investment
Retail Sales in Greece
Retail Sales (Turnover Index)
2023 vs PY (June)
2022 vs PY
2021 vs PY
Period: until August 2023
Source: Hellenic Statistical Authority
12,3%
15,7%
20,8%
10,4%
7,8%
29,7%
5,2%
7,5%
1,2%
6,4%
12,5%
19,5%
7,3%
9,3%
10,9%
0,0%
5,0%
10,0%
15,0%
20,0%
25,0%
30,0%
35,0%
% y-o-y change
3
Fourlis SA is a Greece-based investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the Company is active in two operating segments: Retail Trading of Home Furniture and Household Goods, through the franchise of IKEA stores in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria; Retail Trading of Sporting Goods, through the franchise of INTERSPORT stores in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania and THE ATHLETE'S FOOT stores in Greece and Turkey. The Company's direct subsidiaries include HOUSEMARKET SA, HM HOUSEMARKET CYPRUS LIMITED, HOUSE MARKET BULGARIA EAD, TRADE LOGISTICS SA, Intersport Athletics SA, Intersport Athletics Cyprus Limited, Genco Trade SRL (Romania), Genco Bulgaria EOOD and Intersport Atletik in Turkey.