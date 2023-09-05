Corporate Presentation

September 2023

Group's History at a glance

General Dealership of

GENERAL ELECTRIC

household appliances

1950

1970-

1988

1980

IKEA &

INTERSPORT franchise rights

1993

1999

Acquisition of THE

ATHLETE"S FOOT

franchise rights

First INTERSPORT store

Dispose of Samsung

Completion of

in Romania

Representation for

wholesale activity exit

Dispose of Kotsovolos to

Greece & Romania

Dixons Group

First IKEA

store in Cyprus

2001

2004

2006

2007

2010

2011

2014

2016

  • Franchise Rights of

New IKEA

Holland & Barrett

Concept Stores

Intersport New

Openings in

Logistic Center

Varna & Piraeus

2020

2021

2022

2023

First IΚΕΑ store in

First IKEA store in

Bulgaria.

Greece (Thessaloniki)

Acquisition of

Dispose of the THE

Acquisition of 51% of P. and opening of14

First

ATHLETE"S FOOT stores

KOTSOVOLOSS.A. INTERSPORT stores

INTERSPORT

INTERSPORT branch

REIC

(Greece &Turkey)

store in Bulgaria

network and franchise

Issuance of first

establishment

Founding of A.

IPO in the

rights in Turkey

Dispose of the INTERSPORT

FOURLIS &

Greek Corporate

operation in Turkey

Co

Athens Stock

Bond, traded in

First 3 H&B stores

Exchange

Athens Stock

Exchange

1

Company Profile

Our Presence

H1 '23 Revenue Split

41,5%

58,5%

Greece Abroad

2

  • FOURLIS GROUP is aleading retail group of companies of quality consumer goods in Southeast Europe.
  • The company was founded in 1950.
  • The Group is active in retail sector:
  • Retail Home Furnishings through the franchise of IKEA stores in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria.
  • Retail Sporting Goods through the franchise of INTERSPORT stores in Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Bulgaria
  • Retail Health & Wellness through the franchise of HOLLAND & BARRETT stores in Greece.
  • The Group entered intoReal Estate Investment sector, through the establishment of a Real Estate Investment Company (TRADE ESTATES REIC).

Our Business Activities

Retail Home Furnishings

Retail Sporting Goods

Retail Health & Wellness

Real Estate Investment

Retail Sales in Greece

Retail Sales (Turnover Index)

2023 vs PY (June)

2022 vs PY

2021 vs PY

Period: until August 2023

Source: Hellenic Statistical Authority

12,3%

15,7%

20,8%

10,4%

7,8%

29,7%

5,2%

7,5%

1,2%

6,4%

12,5%

19,5%

7,3%

9,3%

10,9%

0,0%

5,0%

10,0%

15,0%

20,0%

25,0%

30,0%

35,0%

% y-o-y change

3

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 14:50:06 UTC.