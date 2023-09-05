Fourlis SA is a Greece-based investment holding company. Along with its subsidiaries, the Company is active in two operating segments: Retail Trading of Home Furniture and Household Goods, through the franchise of IKEA stores in Greece, Cyprus and Bulgaria; Retail Trading of Sporting Goods, through the franchise of INTERSPORT stores in Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania and THE ATHLETE'S FOOT stores in Greece and Turkey. The Company's direct subsidiaries include HOUSEMARKET SA, HM HOUSEMARKET CYPRUS LIMITED, HOUSE MARKET BULGARIA EAD, TRADE LOGISTICS SA, Intersport Athletics SA, Intersport Athletics Cyprus Limited, Genco Trade SRL (Romania), Genco Bulgaria EOOD and Intersport Atletik in Turkey.

Sector Home Furnishings Retailers