Fourlis S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years
|Sales 2022
474 M
498 M
498 M
|Net income 2022
10,2 M
10,7 M
10,7 M
|Net Debt 2022
109 M
115 M
115 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,97x
|Yield 2022
|3,73%
|Capitalization
149 M
157 M
157 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,55x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,47x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 010
|Free-Float
|80,0%
|Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|2,95 €
|Average target price
|6,02 €
|Spread / Average Target
|104%