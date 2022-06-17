Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  10:17 2022-06-17 am EDT
3.050 EUR   +3.39%
12:43pFOURLIS S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years
PU
12:23pFOURLIS S A : Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company, held on 17.06.2022
PU
12:23pFOURLIS S A : Press Release- Dividend Payment Announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Fourlis S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years

06/17/2022 | 12:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years

Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/2021 and from the profits of previous years

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 16:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
12:43pFOURLIS S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2021-31/12/..
PU
12:23pFOURLIS S A : Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company,..
PU
12:23pFOURLIS S A : Press Release- Dividend Payment Announcement
PU
12:03pFOURLIS S A : Resolution of the Ordanry General Meeting of the Shareholders of 17.06.2022
PU
06/16FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
06/14FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
06/09FOURLIS S A : Share buy-back announcement
PU
05/27FOURLIS S A : Remuneration Report under article 112 of L.4548/2018 for the year 2021
PU
05/27FOURLIS S A : Draft Resolution of the Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of 17.0..
PU
05/27FOURLIS S A : Explanatory note on the agenda of the annual ordinary general meeting of the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 474 M 498 M 498 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net Debt 2022 109 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,97x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 149 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 4 010
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,95 €
Average target price 6,02 €
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Group Finance Director-Controlling & Planning
George Alevizos Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.-23.38%157
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-27.66%10 647
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-28.29%7 952
RH-56.78%5 718
DUNELM GROUP PLC-41.96%1 994
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-21.11%757