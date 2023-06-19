Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Greece
  4. Athens Stock Exchange
  5. Fourlis Holdings S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOYRK   GRS096003009

FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.

(FOYRK)
  Report
Delayed Athens Stock Exchange  -  06:21:57 2023-06-19 am EDT
4.380 EUR   +0.11%
06:29aFourlis S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2022-31/12/2022
PU
06:11aFourlis S A : Press Release - Dividend Distribution Announcement
PU
06/16Fourlis S A : Resolution of the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the company, held on 16.06.2023
PU
Fourlis S A : Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2022-31/12/2022

06/19/2023 | 06:29am EDT
Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2022-31/12/2022

Dividend Distribution from the Profits of the financial year 1/1/2022-31/12/2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Fourlis SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 10:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 527 M 576 M 576 M
Net income 2023 15,0 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2023 198 M 216 M 216 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 220 M 241 M 241 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
EV / Sales 2024 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 116
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Duration : Period :
Fourlis Holdings S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,38 €
Average target price 5,04 €
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Apostolos Dimitrios Petalas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Maria Ioanni Theodoulidou Co-Group Finance Director
George Alevizos Co-Group Finance Director
Vassilios Stylianos Fourlis Executive Chairman
Manolis Vidoris Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOURLIS HOLDINGS S.A.34.62%241
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.14%13 759
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.8.46%8 005
RH5.77%6 185
DUNELM GROUP PLC15.93%2 935
ARHAUS, INC.-8.51%1 249
